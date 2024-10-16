India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st Test Day 1: Rohit and Co. look to extend home domination but rain threat looms large
Rohit Sharma and Co. will once again start as favourites and look to extend their home domination in Test cricket.
The packed Test schedule to close out the year continues, as India prepare to host New Zealand in a three-match series. The series kicks off in Bangalore's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, but with the threat of rain looming large over the city on the opening days of the match, fans and players alike will be hoping that a contest still emerges....Read More
India head into this matchup with a strong winning streak building in Test cricket. Their 2-0 series win over Bangladesh saw them extend their winning streak to six matches in the format, sandwiching the T20 World Cup between them in what has been a fantastic year for the team so far.
The batting was firing on all cylinders for India, led from the top by captain Rohit Sharma as well as young superstar Yashasvi Jaiswal. With the ball, the old guard has been delivering consistently, with Akash Deep also being a revelation with his pace.
The return of Rishabh Pant was a massive boost for India as well, who have shown the technical know-how for long and patient innings as well as the creativity for faster-paced and more destructive innings.
On the other hand, New Zealand haven’t had as smooth a run. While they opened the year with a strong performance at home against a rotated South Africa team, they would go on to fall to a 2-0 whitewash while hosting Australia for the first time in several years.
Their struggles would worsen as their recent tour in Sri Lanka saw them outplayed in all departments, losing comfortably in both games to Kamindu Mendis specials.
While New Zealand will expect their batting order to come good over the course of this three match series, their larger concern will be whether their spin attack can be potent enough to spark a reversal in fortunes compared to the last time they visited India. Ajaz Patel, who took 10 wickets in one innings on the last tour, will be part of the touring party once again.
Rachin Ravindra will be an integral part of the batting, marking a return to the subcontinent after his incredibly successful ODI World Cup performance in 2023. He will be ably supported by the likes of Tom Latham and Daryl Mitchell, who are excellent players of spin and will provide the Kiwis an extra dimension.
The series will have two important aspects looking forward to the future for India as well. With their heist in Kanpur to beat Bangladesh, India are now three wins away from sealing a spot in the World Test Championships final. A series whitewash would mean India can sit back in relative comfort, knowing that they are due a spot in the final at Lord’s next year.
Secondly, one eye will be on the massive five-Test series beginning in Australia in November, with retention of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy a key target for Gautam Gambhir’s men. This series will act as a warm-up of sorts against a very capable opponent, and India will want to put all the puzzle pieces together as they prepare for the trip down under.
With plenty to play for and the Kiwis known for playing spoilsport against India, it promises to be a blockbuster series.
Last time India met New Zealand at the Chinnaswamy
It has been 12 years since India last played New Zealand in a Test match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. A young Virat Kohli scored his second Test century in the first innings and an unbeaten half-century in the second as India won a thrilling Test by five wickets.
New Zeland batted first and captain Ross Taylor's 113 off 127 balls took them to a score of 365, with Pragyan Ojha taking five wickets for India. Tim Southee then took seven wickets for New Zealand as Kohli's century and half-centuries from captain MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina took India to within 12 runs of New Zealand's first innings total. Ravichandran Ashwin, who had scored an unbeaten 32 in 40 balls in India's first innings, then took five wickets as New Zealand were all out for 248 runs, giving the hosts a target of 261 to chase. Kohli scored an unbeaten 51 in 82 balls while Cheteshwar Pujara scored 48 in India's second innings. Dhoni was unbeaten on 48 off 60 as his 96-run stand with Kohli took India over the line.
Bengaluru on the eve of Day 1
Schools being shut due to rain in a city that is scheduled to host a Test match is never good news for said Test match. To make matters worse, the Indian met department predicts for the entire week and so it is not just the first couple of days of this match that is threatened by the weather.
New Zealand's not-so-pleasant trial by spin
New Zealand historically don't have a good history in India. They are not helped on this tour by the fact that they had a terrible buildup to it. They are coming into the series on the back of a 2-0 loss against Sri Lanka, where they lost 37 of their 40 wickets to spinners. It would be an understatement to say that facing India in India is far bigger a challenge than facing Sri Lanka at their home, despite the latter's recent good run in Tests.
Another rain threat in India's WTC road
This isn't the first time rain has threatened a match in the home run India are on for the WTC final.
New Zealand full squad
Devon Conway, Tom Latham(c), Will Young, Kane Williamson, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Tom Blundell(w), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke
India full squad
Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep
Hello and welcome!
It was pouring cats and dogs and all other types of animals yesterday in Bengaluru and so it remains to be seen as to how much cricket we will have today. The stadium has world class drainage facilities, which is a positive, but there is little even those can do little in the face of torrential rainfall. Stay tuned for more updates!