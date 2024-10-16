India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st Test Day 1: Rohit and Co. look to extend home domination but rain threat looms large

India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st Test Day 1: The packed Test schedule to close out the year continues, as India prepare to host New Zealand in a three-match series. The series kicks off in Bangalore’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium, but with the threat of rain looming large over the city on the opening days of the match, fans and players alike will be hoping that a contest still emerges....Read More

India head into this matchup with a strong winning streak building in Test cricket. Their 2-0 series win over Bangladesh saw them extend their winning streak to six matches in the format, sandwiching the T20 World Cup between them in what has been a fantastic year for the team so far.

The batting was firing on all cylinders for India, led from the top by captain Rohit Sharma as well as young superstar Yashasvi Jaiswal. With the ball, the old guard has been delivering consistently, with Akash Deep also being a revelation with his pace.

The return of Rishabh Pant was a massive boost for India as well, who have shown the technical know-how for long and patient innings as well as the creativity for faster-paced and more destructive innings.

On the other hand, New Zealand haven’t had as smooth a run. While they opened the year with a strong performance at home against a rotated South Africa team, they would go on to fall to a 2-0 whitewash while hosting Australia for the first time in several years.

Their struggles would worsen as their recent tour in Sri Lanka saw them outplayed in all departments, losing comfortably in both games to Kamindu Mendis specials.

While New Zealand will expect their batting order to come good over the course of this three match series, their larger concern will be whether their spin attack can be potent enough to spark a reversal in fortunes compared to the last time they visited India. Ajaz Patel, who took 10 wickets in one innings on the last tour, will be part of the touring party once again.

Rachin Ravindra will be an integral part of the batting, marking a return to the subcontinent after his incredibly successful ODI World Cup performance in 2023. He will be ably supported by the likes of Tom Latham and Daryl Mitchell, who are excellent players of spin and will provide the Kiwis an extra dimension.

The series will have two important aspects looking forward to the future for India as well. With their heist in Kanpur to beat Bangladesh, India are now three wins away from sealing a spot in the World Test Championships final. A series whitewash would mean India can sit back in relative comfort, knowing that they are due a spot in the final at Lord’s next year.

Secondly, one eye will be on the massive five-Test series beginning in Australia in November, with retention of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy a key target for Gautam Gambhir’s men. This series will act as a warm-up of sorts against a very capable opponent, and India will want to put all the puzzle pieces together as they prepare for the trip down under.

With plenty to play for and the Kiwis known for playing spoilsport against India, it promises to be a blockbuster series.