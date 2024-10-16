Kamran Ghulam, Babar's replacement who hit century on debut, was slapped by Haris Rauf in PSL match; video viral

Kamran Ghulam, the right-handed batter who made his debut as a replacement for Babar Azam as Pakistan's No.4 in the second Test against England in Multan and scored a fantastic century, was once slapped by pacer Haris Rauf during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match. Videos of the incident, which took place in a PSL match between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars in 2022, resurfaced after Ghulam, on his Test debut, single-handedly took Pakistan to a decent position on Day 1 of the second Test. Haris Rauf had slapped Kamran Ghulam during a PSL match

In the video, Rauf, a Pakistani white-ball specialist, is seen slapping Ghulam, his teammate at the Lahore Qalandars, after picking up a wicket. Although it appeared to be part of the team celebration—Ghulam also laughed and tried to make it light—Rauf's expression and the intensity of the slap left a sour taste.

Fans called out Rauf's act and termed it as "bullying".

Kamarn Ghulam shines on Test debut

Kamran Ghulam said there was immense pressure on him to perform after taking Babar Azam's place in the team, adding that his perseverance in domestic cricket for the last four years had finally paid off.Ghulam's ton came on a tricky recycled wicket here as Pakistan scored 259 for 5 at stumps on Day 1.

Ghulam made a patient 118 off 224 balls and became the 13th Pakistan batsman to score a century on Test debut and the first to do so against England."It has been frustrating waiting for nearly four years to finally get a chance to play for Pakistan. I had so much passion and wanted to do well when I got the chance," Kamran told the media.

"I waited patiently as I knew sooner or later I would get my chance. I think years of grinding it out in domestic cricket has given me the temperament and skills to play on all sorts of pitches and all types of bowlers.

"Just the habit of getting runs in domestic cricket prepares you for the big stage rest is all about temperament and handling the pressure," he added.

Ghulam admitted that it was not easy to replace a player of Babar's stature."Yes the pressure was there playing in his (Babar) place but I think the desire I had to succeed overrode that pressure."The century came at a time when the selectors and the Pakistan Cricket Board were under pressure from critics for daring to drop the out-of-form Babar for the last two Tests against England.

"I am just happy that he (Kamran Ghulam) got his chance at last and he grabbed it with both hands," a national selector said.