India vs Pakistan blockbuster clash on August 28 as Asia Cup 2022 schedule announced, final on September 11

Updated on Aug 02, 2022 04:56 PM IST
  • India and Pakistan will lock horns on August 28 at the Dubai International Stadium as the schedule for the Asia Cup 2022 was announced on Tuesday.
Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam. (Getty)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

India and Pakistan will lock horns on August 28 at the Dubai International Stadium in a Group A match as the schedule for the Asia Cup 2022 was announced on Tuesday. The tournament starts with a match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan on August 27 and the final is scheduled to be played on September 11.

Group A consists of India, Pakistan and a qualifier while Group B is made of Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The qualifier will be decided between Hong Kong, Kuwait, Singapore and UAE in matches that will be played between August 20 and 26.

The tournament will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the hosting rights remaining with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). It was initially scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka but was eventually moved out due to political turmoil in the country.

More to follow…

