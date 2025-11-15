India vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score: Onus on KL Rahul to show early resilience in first session on tricky track
- 4 Mins agoProteas coach on tricky Eden Pitch!
- 16 Mins agoRahul, Sundar hold nerve on Day 1
- 52 Mins agoSundar - New contender for number 3
- 1 Hr 1 Mins agoKL Rahul puts up fight once again!
- 1 Hr 14 Mins agoRabad forced out due to injury
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: After dominating Day 1 with the bat, now it's time for the Indian batters to showcase their skills against a quality Proteas bowling attack. KL Rahul (13*) and Washington Sundar (6*) will resume India's battle on Day 2 against Marco Jansen and Co. at Eden Gardens. Jansen asked a lot of tough questions to the Indian batters on the opening day as Yashasvi Jaiswal even became his early victim. Meanwhile, Rahul showcased resilience once again to fight in the tough phase and remained unbeaten at the stumps. Wiaan Mulder also looked sharp with his line and length. The Indian batters would be extremely happy to see Kagiso Rabada sitting on the bench on this surface, where there is decent assistance for the pacers, which Jasprit Bumrah fully exploited on Day 1 and claimed a sensational five-wicket haul....Read More
India went in with a heavy spin setup for the series opener against the world champions, but it was Jasprit Bumrah who stole the show, tearing through South Africa with a brilliant 5 for 27 after they had cruised to 57 without loss.
By stumps, India had reached 37 for 1, with KL Rahul on 13 and Washington Sundar unbeaten on 6, backed by a deep batting order still to come.
Earlier, South Africa began strongly, moving to 57 without loss in the opening hour, but the momentum shifted once the 31-year-old Bumrah struck twice in the space of five balls. He shattered Ryan Rickelton’s stumps for 23 in the 11th over and then got Aiden Markram (31) nicking behind with a sharp, rising delivery.
Kuldeep Yadav joined in by removing captain Temba Bavuma for 3 at leg slip, though Wiaan Mulder and Tony de Zorzi steadied things briefly with a 43-run stand. Yadav broke that partnership too, trapping Mulder lbw for 24, before Bumrah returned to pin down De Zorzi.
Mohammad Siraj chipped in by trapping Kyle Verreynne for 16 and knocking over Jansen for a duck. Bumrah then closed out the innings in style, bowling Simon Harmer for 5 and trapping Keshav Maharaj lbw without scoring.
Figuring out the right length is the key at Eden as Bumrah said it needed him some overs initially to assess the conditions properly.
“Basically, it's the harder-ball game. When the ball is nice and hard, maybe the deviation is quicker. When I bowled the first over, everything happened -- the ball swung, it stayed low, it went high. One ball kicked, one went low... So then you see, okay, this is the way it's shaping. As the ball became softer, it settled down. The deviation was not consistent,” Bumrah said in the press conference.
South Africa’s long wait for a Test win in India stretches back 15 years, and judging by how this match has begun, that barren run seems set to continue. After being blown away on the opening day, they now face an uphill battle. To claw their way back, the visitors will need something exceptional with the ball in India’s first innings — early breakthroughs, sustained pressure, and a near-perfect display — otherwise the game may slip out of their grasp quickly.
India vs South Africa Live Score: India ended the day at 37 for one, with KL Rahul batting 13 off 59 balls, an innings South Africa batting coach Prince said confirmed the difficulty of scoring freely.
“Rahul, I think, is 13 of nearly 60 deliveries... it would suggest that it's not a free-scoring pitch,” SA coach on Eden pitch.
India vs South Africa Live Score: On Day 1, as the light dimmed, South Africa packed the close-in cordon and cycled through five bowlers in search of a late strike. But Rahul and Sundar held their nerve, countering the pressure with composure and ensuring India reached stumps without losing another wicket.
India vs South Africa Live Score: Jasprit Bumrah delivered a near-perfect spell across just over two sessions, triggering a dramatic South African collapse. After cruising at 57 without loss in 10 overs, the visitors unravelled completely, losing all 10 wickets for only 102 runs over the next 45 overs. Their innings, having chosen to bat first, wrapped up in just four hours and 13 minutes.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: India may have stumbled upon a fresh contender for the No. 3 slot, with Washington Sundar walking in at that position on Day 1 after Sai Sudharsan was surprisingly left out — a call that raised quite a few eyebrows. For Sundar, though, it’s a valuable chance to underline his batting credentials once more.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: KL Rahul once again showed his trademark grit, weathering a tricky passage of play and holding firm when the ball was doing plenty. His calm presence at the crease helped steady India, and he walked off unbeaten at stumps after navigating the late pressure with composure.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: South Africa were dealt a blow even before play began, with lead pacer Kagiso Rabada forced out due to a rib injury. He picked up the knock during the team’s first training session on Tuesday and couldn’t clear a fitness test on the morning of the match, leaving the visitors short of their main strike bowler.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Despite a dry surface that pushed India to field four spinners for the first time since 2012, it was Jasprit Bumrah who dominated proceedings. The pacer ripped through South Africa with figures of 5 for 27 — his third five-wicket haul in home conditions and the 16th of his career — as the visitors were bundled out for 159 in 55 overs on Day 1.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: KL Rahul (13*) and Washington Sundar (6*) are set to pick up India’s innings on Day 2 at Eden Gardens, with Marco Jansen and his bowling partners waiting to press again. Jansen troubled the Indian batters throughout the first day, and his probing spells will remain a major hurdle.
