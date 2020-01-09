e-paper
Home / Cricket / India vs Sri Lanka: Captain Virat Kohli, the batsman, nears yet another milestone

India vs Sri Lanka: Captain Virat Kohli, the batsman, nears yet another milestone

IND v SL: Virat Kohli is one run way from completing 11,000 international runs as captain. If Kohli opens his account in Pune in 3rd match of the series against Sri Lanka, he will become the sixth international skipper to reach the mark

cricket Updated: Jan 09, 2020 16:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
India's captain Virat Kohli celebrates his team’s win in the second Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Indore, India.
India's captain Virat Kohli celebrates his team’s win in the second Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Indore, India.(AP)
         

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli either breaks or is on the cusp of breaking records in international cricket almost every time he steps on a cricket field these days. After overtaking Rohit Sharma as the leading run-getter in T20 internationals in the 2nd match of the series in Indore, Kohli is on cusp of joining another elite lite.

He is just one run way from completing 11,000 international runs as captain. If Kohli opens his account in Pune in 3rd match of the series against Sri Lanka, he will become the sixth international skipper to reach the mark and the second Indian after Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

ALSO READ: India Predicted XI - Virat Kohli to make a crucial change for 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka at Pune

The Indian captain, who scored an unbeaten 30, as India cruised to victory in Pune is currently looking at players who could fill up spots for the ICC T20 World Cup which is slated to take place in Australia in October this year. Speaking after the match, Kohli singled out Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Prasidh Krishna as someone who could be a part of his game plan in the days to come.

ALSO READ: Who is Prasidh Krishna? Why did Virat Kohli mention his name after India beat Sri Lanka in Indore T20I

“You’ll have to figure out who are the people that are very similar in their bowling skills, and you pick the senior one. I think one guy will be a surprise package going to Australia. Someone who can bowl with pace and has bounce,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“Prasidh Krishna has done well in the domestic arena. It is a great luxury to have this group of bowlers in all formats. Looking at the World Cup, we have enough options,” the captain further added.

