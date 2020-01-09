India vs Sri Lanka: Captain Virat Kohli, the batsman, nears yet another milestone

cricket

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli either breaks or is on the cusp of breaking records in international cricket almost every time he steps on a cricket field these days. After overtaking Rohit Sharma as the leading run-getter in T20 internationals in the 2nd match of the series in Indore, Kohli is on cusp of joining another elite lite.

He is just one run way from completing 11,000 international runs as captain. If Kohli opens his account in Pune in 3rd match of the series against Sri Lanka, he will become the sixth international skipper to reach the mark and the second Indian after Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The Indian captain, who scored an unbeaten 30, as India cruised to victory in Pune is currently looking at players who could fill up spots for the ICC T20 World Cup which is slated to take place in Australia in October this year. Speaking after the match, Kohli singled out Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Prasidh Krishna as someone who could be a part of his game plan in the days to come.

“You’ll have to figure out who are the people that are very similar in their bowling skills, and you pick the senior one. I think one guy will be a surprise package going to Australia. Someone who can bowl with pace and has bounce,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“Prasidh Krishna has done well in the domestic arena. It is a great luxury to have this group of bowlers in all formats. Looking at the World Cup, we have enough options,” the captain further added.