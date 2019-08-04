India vs West Indies: KL Rahul has a chance to break Babar Azam’s World Record

cricket

Aug 04, 2019

KL Rahul has a chance of setting a huge T20I record when Team India locks horns against West Indies in the second match of the three-game series at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida on Sunday. Rahul was surprisingly excluded from India’s playing XI in the first match of the series on Saturday, which India won by 4 wickets but the right hander might just make a comeback in the second match, considering the fact that India struggled to chase down a modest target of 96. Virat Kohli and Co. lost six wickets before Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar got them over the line.

Rahul, who is regarded as one of the finest T20 batsmen on the globe, is on the cusp of adding another milestone into his kitty. He is 121 runs shy of becoming the seventh Indian to complete 1000 runs in the shortest format of the game.

If he manages to score 121 in the upcoming clash, he will become the fastest batsman in the history of the format to go past the 1000-run barrier. Rahul will achieve this feat in 25 innings, breaking Babar Azam’s record of 26 innings. India skipper Virat Kohli completes the top three as he went past this mark in his 27th innings.

It can be argued that scoring a century in the shortest format is relatively more difficult as compared to ODIs. However, Rahul has shown in the past he can go past the three-figure mark in T20s. He has scored two centuries in international T20s while he has also slammed a ton in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Moreover, the last time he played at this venue, Rahul had slammed a ton against the same opposition and he will be hopeful of a similar impact on Sunday.

Aug 04, 2019