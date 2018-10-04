India vs West Indies: Prithvi Shaw one-ups Sachin Tendulkar on Test debut

Ever since making the historic 546 for Rizvi Springfield against St Francis D’Assisi in an inter-school match for the prestigious Harris Shield, Prithvi Shaw has been consistently compared to the legend Sachin Tendulkar. The reasons were quite obvious as both the cricketers’ career graphs followed a similar pattern - century on Ranji Trophy debut, another century on Duleep Trophy and finally young debutants for Team India.

However, on Thursday, Shaw one-uped the legend by becoming the youngest Indian cricketer to score a fifty on debut as he played brilliantly on Day 1 of the first Test match against West Indies in Rajkot.

Shaw, who was handed his debut at the age of 18 years 329 days, also became the first Indian player to score a fifty on debut while batting at #1 position in the first innings as he reached the milestone in 56 balls.

READ: Prithvi Shaw - 10 things to know about India’s Test debutant

Sachin Tendulkar still holds the record of being the youngest to score a Test fifty during the Faisalabad Test against Pakistan in 1989, but that came in his second Test after he was dismissed for 15 on debut.

Shaw became the second-youngest Indian test cricketer after Vijay Mehra, who made his debut at 17 years, 265 days against New Zealand in 1955 and he was the 13th youngest Indian cricketer overall to play a Test match.

The 18-year-old batsman began with a flourishing drive through the covers for three runs in the first over, and after settling in, he found no troubles in collecting runs at a brisk pace. His attack on the depleted Caribbean bowlers allowed Cheteshwar Pujara — who arrived in the middle in the second over — get his eye in.

Shaw was particularly severe on anything lose and wide outside off stump, and West Indies seamer Keemo Paul had to bear the brunt of being erratic as he was hit for three fours in the fourth over of the innings.

He got to his half-century with the help of seven boundaries.

Youngest at the time of maiden Test 50 (India):

16y 214d - Sachin Tendulkar v Pak, Faisalabad, 1989

18y 301d - Parthiv Patel v Aus, SCG, 2004

18y 329d - PRITHVI SHAW v WI, Rajkot, 2018

19y 215d -Ravi Shastri v Eng, Delhi, 1981

19y 291d - Dinesh Karthik v Pak, Kolkata, 2005

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 11:15 IST