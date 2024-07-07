India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs ZIM match live and online

India won't have too long to think about what went wrong in their stunning loss to Zimbabwe in the first T20I with the second T20I being played less than 24 hours later. India captain Shubman Gill admitted that he was disappointed with how his young side performed in the 13-run defeat that they suffered in the first match. Shubman Gill's captaincy started with a stunning loss to Zimbabwe(AFP)

With Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja bringing curtains down on their T20I careers, the window of opportunity opened for the youngsters to establish themselves in the Indian team. However, the T20I debutant trio of Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel and Abhishek Sharma failed to muster up runs from their bats. Despite producing a fierce bowling display that restricted Zimbabwe to 115/9, India's batters failed to deliver while chasing 116.

India were reduced to 43/5 in the 10th over, but India still had hope, with Gill and Washington Sundar on the crease looking to propel India towards victory. But the situation completely turned around after Gill gave away his wicket to Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza. With Sundar on the crease and Avesh Khan playing a quick-fire cameo, India still had a little bit of hope of taking away the game at the end. However, Zimbabwe bowlers held their nerves and handed India their first T20I defeat of 2024. It was Zimbabwe's first win over India since June 18, 2016.

Here are the live-streaming details of the 2nd T20I between India and Zimbabwe

When will the 2nd T20I between India and Zimbabwe take place?

The 2nd T20I between India and Zimbabwe will take place on Saturday, July 7, 2024 at 4:30 PM IST.

Where will the 2nd T20I between India and Zimbabwe take place?

The 2nd T20I between India and Zimbabwe will take place at Harare Sports Club.

How can you watch the live broadcast of the 2nd T20I between India and Zimbabwe?

The live broadcast of the 2nd T20I between India and Zimbabwe will be available on television on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the 2nd T20I between India and Zimbabwe?

The live streaming of the 2nd T20I between India and Zimbabwe will be available on SonyLIV. You can also catch the action in OTTPlay.