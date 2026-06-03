India’s new faces in focus for one-off Test versus Afghanistan

New Chandigarh: Indian cricket shifts its focus back to the traditional format after IPL with a one-off Test against Afghanistan starting at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in New Chandigarh on Saturday. The first Test in the city marks India’s return to red-ball cricket after five months, and the spotlight will be on the new faces selected by India to shape the team’s future. Kuldeep Yadav during India’s practice session. (HT)

With seniors Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja rested, the Test presents a valuable opportunity for emerging domestic performers to stake their claim for a regular spot. Shubman Gill, who joined the squad after leading Gujarat Titans to an IPL runners-up finish, returns to lead in the Test after a whiplash neck injury effectively sidelined him for the home games against South Africa late last year.

The selectors have rewarded consistency in domestic cricket by handing maiden Test call-ups to Punjab pacer Gurnoor Brar, Vidarbha’s spin-bowling allrounder Harsh Dubey, and Rajasthan left-arm spinner Manav Suthar. It signals India’s intent to strengthen its bench and identify long-term options across formats.

Among the trio, Dubey arrives with perhaps the strongest credentials. The 23-year-old enjoyed a record-breaking Ranji Trophy season, claiming 69 wickets. He also made an impact with Sunrisers Hyderabad. The left-arm spinner who is also a useful lower-order batter, Dubey idolises Ravindra Jadeja and now has an opportunity to follow the latter’s path at the international level. He has also been selected for the ODIs against Afghanistan that follows the Test.

Suthar, who also is a useful bat, has steadily built an impressive domestic resume. Hailing from Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar district, the 23-year-old was a standout performer for India A against Australia A, finishing as the joint-highest wicket-taker in the unofficial Tests. In 29 first-class matches, he has taken 129 wickets at 25.76 and scored 945 runs.

Brar represents Punjab’s growing fast-bowling stock. Although he did not get a game with Gujarat Titans in this IPL, his consistent performances in domestic cricket earned national recognition. He is also in the ODI squad, underlining the selectors’ faith in the tall pacer’s potential.

India’s preparations have reflected the importance of this transition phase. Jammu & Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi, who took 60 wickets in a triumphant Ranji Trophy campaign, and Uttar Pradesh leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari are among the net bowlers helping India prepare for Afghanistan’s spin-heavy attack. Pacers Gurjapneet Singh and Prince Yadav, off-spinner Saransh Jain and left-arm wrist spinner Shivang Kumar have also joined the camp. Sairaj Bahutule, named India’s spin-bowling coach, has also joined the camp.

Against an improving Afghanistan, the result will matter for India, but equally significant will be how their next generation responds when given its first taste of Test cricket.