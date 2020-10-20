IPL 2020, CSK vs RR: ‘Insecurity is something you don’t want,’ MS Dhoni comes down hard on CSK youngsters

Chennai Super Kings suffered a big setback in their quest for an Indian Premier League 2020 playoff place. CSK suffered a convincing defeat against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday at the Sharjah Stadium to dent their hopes of getting into the top-four. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, CSK could only manage a meagre score of 125 runs in their 20 overs. RR chased the target down easily in 17.3 overs with Jos Buttler hitting a 48-ball 70.

It was a disappointing display by the CSK batsmen as they failed to turn up on a crucial matchday. The chances of CSK reaching the IPL 2020 playoffs have greatly reduced with the defeat.’

CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni wasn’t happy with the defeat and on Monday said that the youngsters in his squad did not show the spark needed to break into the playing XI at the expense of the veterans.

Three-time winners CSK, who have been criticised for continuing with their old warhorses, suffered their seventh defeat in the ongoing IPL.

“You don’t want to chop and change. Insecurity is something you don’t want to prevail in the dressing room. Fair enough, this season we weren’t really there,” Dhoni said at the presentation ceremony after suffering the seven-wicket loss.

“Also the youngsters, we didn’t see the spark to push the guys. But what this result has done is give those youngsters a chance in the rest of the tournament.

“Maybe going forward we bring them in and they play without pressure.”

RR restricted CSK to a modest 125 for five after being invited to bowl and then overcame the target in 17.3 overs, thanks to a 98-run fourth wicket partnership between Jos Buttler (70) and skipper Steve Smith (26).

Dhoni said, “There was a bit for the fast bowlers and the reason I brought (Ravindra) Jadeja was to see how much it was stopping and it didn’t as much as the first innings. So I went with the fast bowlers. I don’t think the spinners got as much bite.It’s not always supposed to go your way. We have to see if the process was wrong. Result is a by-product of the process, but the fact still remains that if you’re focused on the process then the undue pressure of result doesn’t enter the dressing room.”

