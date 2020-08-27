IPL 2020: FanCode launches online sports fan merchandising store

cricket

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 19:16 IST

FanCode, India’s first multi-sport aggregator platform by Dream Sports, has launched ‘FanCode Shop’, an online sports fan merchandising store, that will provide easy access to a range of authentic and affordable fan gear of leading sports brands. The FanCode Shop has kicked-off with official licensed merchandise of India’s biggest homegrown sports brands - the 6 IPL teams - Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Kings XI Punjab.

The FanCode Shop will offer a wide array of fan merchandise that includes official match jerseys, t-shirts, jackets, joggers, caps, masks, phone covers, coasters, keychains, wristbands and much more. The fan gear will cover a wide variety of ranges, designs and styles, creating something for every type of fan to proudly flaunt their fandom.

FanCode Shop will use technology to innovate and deliver rapid turnaround times in both the creation and distribution of fan gear, ensuring that fans will have the latest, most topical designs of their favourite sports brands and teams. Fans can explore and buy official merchandise of their favourite IPL team on www.shop.fancode.com. FanCode Shop will also feature the Dream Sports range of athleisure apparel collection which includes trendy T-Shirts.

Talking about the sports and sports merchandising segment in India, Yannick Colaco, Co-Founder of FanCode, said, “We are thrilled to launch FanCode Shop with some of the biggest Indian sports brands. Through FanCode Shop, our aim is to provide a single platform for all sports fans with easy access to authentic and affordable merchandise. Keeping quick turnaround time in focus, we want to give fans many options to choose from and even customise designs and products as per their liking.”

Announcing the launch of the shop, Prasana Krishnan, Co-Founder of FanCode, said, “Through FanCode Shop, IPL fans across India will have the opportunity to ‘wear their passion’ while cheering for their favourite team from the comfort of their home. IPL teams like Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have built strong brands with passionate and loyal fan bases. We’re excited to be able to provide their fans with another opportunity to engage with and proudly display their support to their favourite IPL teams.”

Commenting on the association, K. Shanmugham, CEO, Sunrisers Hyderabad, said, “We are excited to partner with FanCode for Sunrisers Hyderabad’s fan merchandise this year. FanCode as our official fan store will only help us to grow the engagement with our fans. We are hopeful that the Orange Army fans will appreciate the exclusive merchandise curated by FanCode and cheer from their homes with even more fervour than they do every year.”

Talking about the partnership, Dheeraj Malhotra, CEO of Delhi Capitals, said, “Delhi Capitals is delighted to have FanCode on board as our Official Merchandise Partner. ‘Fan First’ is an ethos we follow at Delhi Capitals, even in unprecedented scenarios like the current one, where our engagement with fans can be through digital platforms only. We emphasise on being a fan-friendly team, just like FanCode - which is why I am confident about this partnership being a mutually beneficial one for both of us.”