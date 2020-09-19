IPL 2020: ‘Rishabh Pant has really turned the corner’ - Ricky Ponting expecting another good season from DC wicketkeeper

cricket

The India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant did not have the best of start in 2020. In January, while playing against Australia in the limited-overs series, Pant suffered a concussion after being hit on helmet by Aussie pacer Pat Cummins and was ruled out of the team. Taking his place behind the stumps, KL Rahul left the fans and the Indian dressing room impressed, and was given the keeping duties ahead of Pant in the limited-overs series against New Zealand in February this year.

But Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting believes that the youngster has turned things around for him during the training session ahead of IPL 2020, and will deliver sensational performances this year as well.

“Pant, during the last week, has really turned the corner well and I would expect him to perform as well as he did last year,” Ponting said in the virtual press conference ahead of DC’s first IPL match this season against Kings XI Punjab which takes place on Sunday.

Pant had scored 488 runs in 16 games last season for DC and his innings of 78 runs in 27 balls against MI was regarded as one of the best batting performances last year.

Ponting said that DC, as a team, do not put additional pressures on players. “In DC, we as a coaching group don’t put added pressure on the players. We like to take as much as possible pressure off them. We never expect any such thing from them which they don’t expect from themselves,” the coach said.

Ponting further went on to add that Delhi have a really balanced side going into the 13th edition of IPL 2020. “We really have a balanced side. There is a lot of competition for middle-order slots. Rahane gives us more depth to our batting,” he said.

“Shikhar had as good a last season as anybody. Prithvi has been training very well. Shreyas has had his best 12 months for the Indian team. We have Pant, Hetmyer and Alex Carey (both left-handers), which gives us a good mix of left-right combination. We have our bases covered,” Ponting added.

The Delhi Capitals will be looking to win their first IPL title this year. They are yet to reach the final and will be eager to book a place in the top two this year in the UAE.