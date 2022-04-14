IPL 2022 RR vs GT Live Score: Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans set for showdown; Focus on Purple Cap holder Chahal

IPL 2022 Live, RR vs GT: New entrants Gujarat Titans lock horns with formidable Rajasthan Royals in a high-voltage clash at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. Titans, who suffered a defeat in their last game, will face a stiff challenge against the Royals, who have got a lethal bowling line-up. Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna form one of the best bowling attacks of the competition, and senior India tweaker Ashwin and the wily Yuzvendra Chahal carry out the spin duties to perfection. Gujarat will heavily rely on young Shubman Gill, who has been in sensational touch. The focus will also be on skipper Hardik and Rahul Tewatia who have the ability to tonk sixes towards the end. On the bowling front, the Titans have Shami and Lockie Ferguson in the pace mix, with Afghanistan star Rashid Khan as their most economical bowler. Follow Live Updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans:

