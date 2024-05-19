Rinku Singh salutes Yash Dayal in priceless 'God's plan' post for denying Dhoni, Jadeja in last-over RCB vs CSK thriller

Amid MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja threatening to deny Royal Challengers Bengaluru a spot in the playoffs with their quickfire partnership, which left 17 runs to chase in the final over, questions were raised over why spinner Swapnil Singh or leggie Karn Sharma were not put into the attack against Chennai Super Kings' last batting pair. Moreover, it was expected that Cameron Green might bowl the final over. But captain Faf du Plessis trusted Yash Dayal with the responsibility and the youngster delivered under pressure to help RCB win by 27 runs and make the playoffs. Rinku Singh shared a stunning post on Yash Dayal after RCB star's last-over heroics

A year back Dayal had found himself in a similar match situation. But the end was heartbreaking for the then-Gujarat Titans bowler. Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh smashed him for five straight sixes, leaving him crestfallen. Dayal fell ill following the match and was later dropped from the playing XI for almost a month. Titans later released him, but RCB showed their faith in the left-armer.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

On Saturday, Dayal had almost seen history repeat in front of his eyes when Dhoni smashed him for a 110-metre six in the first ball of the final over. However, he trusted his strength of bowling the pace-off deliveries and it bore results. He dismissed Dhoni on the next ball and left Jadeja struggling as RCB won by 27 runs to continue their fairytale ride to the playoffs.

Following the match, Rinku took to Instagram to share a priceless post for Dayal which read: “God's plan, baby.”

An impressed Du Plessis later dedicated his Player of the Match award to Dayal for his "unbelievable" show in the final over.

Speaking in the post-match presentation, the veteran South Africa cricketer said: "We were defending 175, it got a bit close, at one stage, with MS there, I thought, oh dear, he has done it so many times. The way we bowled with the wet ball was unbelievable, we tried to change it. I dedicate this Man of the Match to Yash Dayal. The way he bowled was unbelievable. For a man who's fairly new, he deserves it."