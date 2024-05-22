IPL 2024, RR vs RCB Score: Samson and Royals look to stop red-hot Kohli and Bengaluru

IPL 2024, RR vs RCB Live Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals are set for a challenging showdown as they face a do-or-die IPL Eliminator against the in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Wednesday. The Royals, who once seemed destined for a top-place finish in the league stage, have seen their fortunes plummet after a string of four consecutive defeats and a washout in their final game against Kolkata Knight Riders. This downturn resulted in Sanju Samson's team finishing third....Read More

On the other side, RCB have staged a remarkable comeback. After losing seven of their first eight games this season, Faf du Plessis's side rallied with an impressive winning streak, culminating in a crucial victory over defending champions Chennai Super Kings to secure their playoff spot. RCB's resurgence, marked by six consecutive wins, has sent a strong message to their competitors that they are serious contenders for the title.

Just a few weeks ago, RR were considered strong favourites. Their recent form has exposed vulnerabilities in both their batting and bowling departments. The departure of star player Jos Buttler has significantly weakened their batting lineup, placing additional pressure on Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has scored 348 runs this season, skipper Sanju Samson with 504 runs, and Riyan Parag with 531 runs, to reverse their fortunes.

Samson and Parag will be crucial for RR, especially with Tom Kohler-Cadmore expected to open alongside Jaiswal. However, the return of Shimron Hetmyer could provide much-needed stability in the lower order, an area where RR has struggled this season.

The venue for the Eliminator, the Narendra Modi Stadium, offers some hope for RR’s strong bowling lineup. Unlike other grounds with shorter boundaries and docile pitches favouring batters, this stadium has seen the 200-run mark breached only twice in 12 innings this season. A disciplined bowling attack could thus be pivotal for success here.

Meanwhile, RCB’s batting has been spearheaded by Virat Kohli, the season’s highest run-getter with 708 runs from 14 matches. Kohli's form, combined with Faf du Plessis finding his groove, has forged a formidable opening partnership. Rajat Patidar, with five half-centuries this season, has also added stability to the top order. Despite the exit of England’s Will Jacks, RCB has remained resilient, with veteran Dinesh Karthik excelling lower down the order with a strike rate exceeding 195.

In their last match, left-arm seamer Yash Dayal delivered a crucial final over against CSK, sealing RCB's place in the playoffs. Dayal’s performance was particularly noteworthy given his previous struggles, notably conceding five consecutive sixes in an over last season. His turnaround this year underscores his resilience and ability to perform under pressure.

As the Royals and RCB prepare for this critical encounter, the stakes could not be higher. For Rajasthan, rediscovering their early-season form and overcoming the absence of key players is essential. They must address their recent batting and bowling inconsistencies to stand a chance against a resurgent RCB. Conversely, RCB will aim to maintain their winning momentum, leveraging their strong batting lineup and disciplined bowling attack.