IPL 2024 schedule: MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli clash to kick off season on Mar 22

IPL 2024 schedule: Five-time winners and defending champions Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22 in Chennai to kick-off the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League. The BCCI announced the schedule of the first 21 league matches to be played over two weeks between March 22 and April 7. The itinerary of the rest of the matches will be announced in due course, once the Election Commission declares dates of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli will soon share the same ground again(Twitter)

IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal has already made it clear that the entire tournament will be staged in India, despite clash of dates with the Union elections. It was only in 2009, when the cricket mela had to be shifted to South Africa, as the organizers were unable to work a schedule around the elections.

"As in the past, the BCCI will work closely with government and security agencies, following all necessary protocols and advisories related to the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in India. Once the dates for the 18th Lok Sabha elections are announced, the Board will review and address any issues pertaining to the schedule of the first two weeks," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

"Subsequently, the BCCI will work in tandem with local authorities to finalize the schedule for the remainder of the season, taking into account the polling dates."

Vizag to be Capitals' new home

In the schedule made official so far, all teams except Delhi Capitals are playing home matches at their regular home base. The Delhi franchise have been forced to take their first two home matches outside Delhi as the Arun Jaitley stadium pitches would be worn out, with 11 Women’s Premier League matches to be played in a span of 12 days between March 5-17. DC has opted to play these matches at Visakhapatnam.

Although, not being able to maximise home advantage at your home base is seen as a significant setback, DC has had complaints in the past of not being offered pitches to their satisfaction by the local association. They would hope, the additional two weeks would allow the curators to be able to put things in order.

There will be a total of four double-headers to be played over the first two weeks with the evening matches starting at 7.30 pm. Only the CSK-RCB opening match starring MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli will begin at 8pm, following the opening ceremony. As per BCCI’s discussions with the broadcasters and franchise officials, one learns that the IPL final would be played on May 26, five days before the start of the T20 World Cup in USA-West Indies.

Like every year, the IPL will be 74-matches long, including the four knockout matches.