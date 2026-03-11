IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement LIVE Updates: RCB to play opener at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, CSK or SRH likely opponents

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to launch their title defence in the season opener, with reports indicating a marquee clash against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. An official confirmation and full details around the fixture are expected to be announced later in the evening.

The tournament schedule will be released in two phases, keeping in mind the upcoming state assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala over the next few months.

Earlier this month, the Karnataka State Cricket Association secretary Santosh Menon confirmed key venue plans for the upcoming Indian Premier League season. He stated that M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will stage five home fixtures for Royal Challengers Bengaluru during their 2026 campaign. The Bengaluru venue has also been allotted a major role in the business end of the tournament, with the IPL final scheduled to be held there along with one of the playoff encounters.

The announcement ended doubts about whether the IPL 2025 winners would be able to play at their home ground, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, following the stampede that killed 11 fans after RCB's maiden title win.

Since that tragic incident, the venue has not hosted any major domestic matches, including the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy or even the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20.

For the rest of their home commitments, the franchise will shift base for two matches to the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, offering fans in Chhattisgarh a chance to host top-tier league action.

Meanwhile, KSCA chief Venkatesh Prasad has already confirmed that the season opener and the final will be hosted at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.