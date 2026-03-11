IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement LIVE Updates: RCB to play opener at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, CSK or SRH likely opponents
The T20 fever will return soon after the commencement of the T20 World Cup. The new season is scheduled to begin on March 28, bringing the focus back to franchise action. The Board of Control for Cricket in India will release the tournament itinerary in phases, starting with fixtures for the opening 20 days, expected on Wednesday evening. Officials had been waiting for clarity on state election timelines before locking in logistics. With those dates now confirmed, the schedule has been finalised and will be made public later today.
Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to launch their title defence in the season opener, with reports indicating a marquee clash against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. An official confirmation and full details around the fixture are expected to be announced later in the evening.
The tournament schedule will be released in two phases, keeping in mind the upcoming state assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala over the next few months.
Earlier this month, the Karnataka State Cricket Association secretary Santosh Menon confirmed key venue plans for the upcoming Indian Premier League season. He stated that M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will stage five home fixtures for Royal Challengers Bengaluru during their 2026 campaign. The Bengaluru venue has also been allotted a major role in the business end of the tournament, with the IPL final scheduled to be held there along with one of the playoff encounters.
The announcement ended doubts about whether the IPL 2025 winners would be able to play at their home ground, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, following the stampede that killed 11 fans after RCB's maiden title win.
Since that tragic incident, the venue has not hosted any major domestic matches, including the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy or even the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20.
For the rest of their home commitments, the franchise will shift base for two matches to the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, offering fans in Chhattisgarh a chance to host top-tier league action.
Meanwhile, KSCA chief Venkatesh Prasad has already confirmed that the season opener and the final will be hosted at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
As per the tentative schedule, Chennai Super Kings will begin their Indian Premier League 2026 campaign on March 30 against Rajasthan Royals. The clash is set to take place in Guwahati, marking CSK's first outing of the season as they look to start strong in their pursuit of another title run.
The tentative schedule for the opening phase of the Indian Premier League 2026 season is out, hinting at a blockbuster start. The tournament is set to kick off on March 28 in Bengaluru, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru are slated to host Sunrisers Hyderabad in what promises to be an exciting season opener.
According to Cricbuzz, Punjab Kings will begin their campaign at home in Mullanpur on March 31 with a clash against Gujarat Titans. The Punjab side enjoyed a memorable run last season, producing consistent performances to reach the final. However, their title hopes were dashed in the summit clash, where they finished runners-up after falling to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
KSCA chief Venkatesh Prasad confirmed that the M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the opening ceremony, a playoff fixture, and the final of the season.
"It's a pleasure to announce that they (RCB) have agreed to play five games in Bengaluru. The opening game and the opening ceremony will be staged here, and the play-off will also be played in Bangalore. The biggest news is that the final of IPL will also be played in Bangalore," Prasad said.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru will stage five of their home fixtures at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, reaffirming the venue as their primary base for the season. The confirmation clears lingering uncertainty over whether the defending champions would return to their traditional home ground after the tragic crowd crush that claimed 11 lives during their maiden title celebrations. In the aftermath of that incident, the Bengaluru stadium was kept away from major domestic competitions, including the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, as authorities reviewed safety and event protocols.
Virat Kohli offered fans a glimpse into his preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League season through a training reel on Instagram. The 37-year-old was seen putting in a focused batting session, sharpening his game ahead of the tournament. The video quickly gained traction online, with fans crowding the comments section and building buzz as the new season approaches.
The IPL 2026 fixtures will be rolled out in two stages, keeping the upcoming state assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala in mind over the next few months. The first set of matches, covering the opening 20 days of the tournament, is scheduled to be released today at 7:00 PM.
IPL 2026 season will open without a repeat of last year's summit clash, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings are scheduled to start their campaigns on different days. According to Cricbuzz, the defending champions will headline the opening night on March 28. Their first opponents could be either Chennai Super Kings or Sunrisers Hyderabad, setting up a marquee start to the tournament.
The new season of the IPL begins on March 28, ushering in another chapter of high-stakes franchise cricket. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will headline the opening fixture as they step onto the field to launch their title defence and set the tone for the tournament.
The Indian Premier League 2026 fixture list is set to be revealed today at 7 PM. The official schedule announcement will be broadcast live on Star Sports, with simultaneous streaming available on JioHotstar.
Hello and welcome to our live blog of IPL 2026 schedule which is expected to be out in the evening at around 7:00 PM.