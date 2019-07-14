IPL: Jacques Kallis steps down as Kolkata Knight Riders head coach

Jacques Kallis and Simon Katich stood down from their respective coaching roles of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, prompting the management to make an announcement that they will take the field in the next season of IPL with a new coaching and support staff.

Kallis, who was appointed as the head coach of KKR after the 2015 edition of the cash-rich league, ended a nine-year-old association with the Kolkata-based franchise. Before taking over as the head coach in October 2015, Kallis was a part of the squad as a player.

“After nine fantastic years with KKR since 2011, as a player, mentor and Head Coach, it’s time to explore new opportunities,” he said. “I would to like to thank the owners, management and fellow players for many happy memories.”

Katich, on the other hand, was appointed the batting coach of KKR just before the 2016 IPL. The former Australian was roped in after his successful with CPL franchise Trinbago Knight Riders. Under Katich, KKR won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018.

“Jacques Kallis has been an integral part of the KKR family and will always remain so,” KKR CEO Venky Mysore was quoted as saying in a press release. “We will be exploring ways of working with Jacques as we pursue our vision of establishing the Knight Riders brand as a global brand.”

