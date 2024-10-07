Gwalior [India], : Indian pace sensation Mayank Yadav reflected on his international debut and relationship with bowling coach Morne Morkel following India's win over Bangladesh in the first T20I at Gwalior on Monday. "It has been easy working with him...": Debutant Mayank on relationship with bowling coach Morkel

The new-look India boosted by debuts of tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy secured a dominant seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first of the three T20Is at Gwalior on Sunday, with Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy and Hardik Pandya delivering best performances.

In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India , Mayank said that though he was nervous, he told himself to stay calm.

"Great moment because I am coming from an injury. I was very nervous. I was telling myself not to get stressed and be nervous. But when I got to know I was playing the first game, those last four months flashed before my eyes," said Mayank.

On his relationship with Morkel, Mayank said that they both know each other well during time spent in Lucknow Super Giants , where Morkel worked as a bowling coach.

"It has been comfortable, hung with him for last three years. He knows me, I know him. It is easy for me to work with him. He knows what things are better for me and where I need to work," elaborated Mayank on his equation with Morkel.

Mayank said that he was not thinking of bowling his first-ever over as an Indian player as a maiden over, but rather wanted to live the moment and enjoy it. He became only third Indian to bowl a maiden over for the country in T20Is.

The 22-year-old also lauded captain Suryakumar Yadav for the freedom given to him.

"During my run-up, he told me to bowl whatever I wanted. It is important for a fast bowler, especially on debut," he added.

Mayank first made waves during this year's Indian Premier League , taking seven wickets in four games in an injury-affected season with Lucknow Super Giants . During these matches, Mayank hit the 140-150 kmph speed consistently, getting big wickets of the likes of Jonny Bairstow and Glenn Maxwell. The bowler managed to create excitement around him, leading fans to anticipate his spells and return from injury.

The 22-year-old finally made his much-awaited debut in Indian colours in Gwalior.

Nitish also reflected on his debut, saying, "It is a big moment for us. For any player in India, it is a big moment to play for the country. It is a dream come true. The nervousness was there. But I enjoy the nervousness and pressure situations. It was a proud moment for me and family."

The all-rounder said that he liked being a part of an experienced Indian dressing room. On captaincy of Suryakumar, he said, "He is very calm and cool, doing fabulous captaincy. He did not put us under pressure."

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bowl first. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz were the top scorers for the visitors, injecting a small bit of life in an otherwise struggling innings. Bangladesh was bundled out for 127 runs in 19.5 overs.

Arshdeep was the pick of the bowlers for India. Varun Chakravarthy bagged three wickets for 31 runs on his return to the side after 2021. Pace sensation Mayank Yadav, Washington Sundar and Hardik got a scalp each.

During the chase of 128 runs, Abhishek Sharma was run out due to a miscommunication. However, Sanju Samson and skipper Suryakumar Yadav stitched a 40-wicket stand for the second wicket. Then, it was Hardik who sealed the win for India, putting up a 52-run stand for the fourth wicket with debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy .

Bangladesh failed to rise with the ball in the second inning and could only pick up two wickets. Mustafizur Rahman and Mehidy were the only wicket-takers for the visitors.

Arshdeep was named the 'Player of the Match' for his fine spell which also included key wicket of Litton Das. India is up 1-0 in the three-match series.

