‘It would be pretty cool’ - Shane Warne wants Rishabh Pant to open innings with Rohit Sharma

Legendary Australia cricketer Shane Warne has backed Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant to seal his place in the team’s squad for the ICC World Cup later this year. Warne feels that Pant can play solely as a batsman considering MS Dhoni still taking up the wicket-keeping duties.

Warne went a step further and stated that Pant can open the innings with Rohit Sharma despite Shikhar Dhawan being the trusted partner of the Indian vice-captain at the top of the innings.

“There has been talk if Rishabh Pant can play in the side. I think Dhoni and Pant both can play. I can’t see why Rishabh Pant can’t play as a batsman, he is outstanding,” Warne was quoted as saying by India Today.

“Maybe even open the batting with Rohit Sharma. I know Shikhar Dhawan does a great job but Rishabh Pant opening the batting with Rohit Sharma could be pretty cool too for India. Go with some of these X-factor type things and tactical battles, where you surprise the opposition.”

Warne also said that India could tinker with their top-order in the forthcoming series against Australia. Australia’s leading wicket-taker in Tests feels that Pant should be given a chance at the top against Aaron Finch’s troops.

“It could be worth throwing Rishabh Pant at the top of the order for a couple of games and see how he goes. Maybe against Australia now and experiment and see how he goes for the World Cup. Dhawan may have a role to play somewhere else. But I am really looking forward to seeing what India have because they have a lot of players who can do a lot of roles,” Warne said.

India are scheduled to play two T20Is followed by five ODIs against Australia between Feb 24 to March 13. The first T20I will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Vizag.

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 09:32 IST