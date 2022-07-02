Watch: Absolute carnage from Jasprit Bumrah as India captain slams Stuart Broad for most expensive over in Test history

Stuart Broad bowled the most expensive over in the history of Test cricket during Day 2 of the rescheduled fifth and final Test of the series between India and England on Saturday. Broad conceded 35 runs in an over that included five-wides and a no-ball that was hit for a six by Jasprit Bumrah. The Indian captain smashed 29 runs off the over with the bat, hitting four fours and two sixes. On the last ball of the over, Bumrah took a risky single and eventually reached the non-striker's end successfully.

Bumrah began with a four towards fine leg, as a top-edge on a short-pitched delivery beat Zak Crawley at the position. On the second delivery, Broad wandered off his line, bowling a bouncer too high for wicketkeeper Sam Billings to collect.

It went from bad to worse for Broad as he conceded a six off a no-ball next; the bowler stuck with the short-pitched length and another top-edge off Bumrah's bat flew over the keeper's head.

Broad, then, dragged his length and attempted a yorker but it turned out a juicy full toss instead. Bumrah simply swung the delivery towards mid-on for a four, before hitting a length ball across the line for another boundary.

On the fourth delivery, Broad switched to around-the-wicket but the result remained the same, as the Indian captain smashed his fourth four of the over. He followed it up with a six as Broad went short again; Bumrah dispatched this one over the long-leg boundary. On the final ball, Bumrah took a quick single as he conceded 35 runs off the over.

Even without the extras in the over, Bumrah hit 29 runs against Broad, which is a world record. Bumrah beat batting great Brian's Lara record for the feat, who had hit South Africa's Robin Peterson for 28 runs in 2003. George Bailey (Australia) and Keshav Maharaj (South Africa) had also hit 28 runs in an over previously.

