Karachi Kings take ruthless dig at Mohammad Rizwan's 'win ya learn' line after beating Pakistan captain's Multan Sultans

Karachi Kings kicked off their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 campaign in brilliant fashion, gunning down a massive 235-run target to hand Multan Sultans a bruising defeat — and followed it up with a sharp dig aimed straight at their captain, Mohammad Rizwan.

Chasing 235, Karachi stormed to victory with four balls to spare, riding on a blistering 101 off 43 balls from opener James Vince. The Englishman tore into the Multan bowling unit with an authority that rendered their towering total inadequate. He found able support from Khushdil Shah (60 off 37) and Tim Seifert (32 off 16), as Karachi overhauled the total in what is now one of the highest successful chases in PSL history.

But the drama didn’t end on the field. Shortly after the win, Karachi Kings posted a celebratory reel on social media with the caption: "No learns, only wins."

It was a pointed jibe at Multan skipper Mohammad Rizwan, whose now-viral line from early 2024 — “ya toh win hai, ya learn hai” — has been subject to many cricket-based memes on social media. Karachi posted an AI video of Vince and Khushdil dancing to Indian rapper J Star's popular song, ‘Hulara’.

Watch:

Multan had earlier posted 234/6, powered by a resolute century from Rizwan. His unbeaten 105 off 63 deliveries anchored the innings but drew flak for lacking acceleration through the initial overs.

The Sultans were 156/3 at the end of the 16th over, following which Rizwan shifted gears. A late charge by Michael Bracewell (44* off 17) added much-needed momentum but ultimately wasn’t enough.

When Multan returned to defend the target, it was clear their total hadn’t done enough damage. Vince wasted no time asserting dominance, racing to his century and taking apart the likes of Abbas Afridi and Shahnawaz Dahani. Karachi needed just five runs off the final over, capping off a spectacular start to their campaign and delivering a sobering reminder to Multan.

With this win, Karachi joined the list of teams with a win on the board, while Multan Sultans – alongside Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi – were left searching for answers after opening losses.