Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs power Sunrisers Eastern Cape to their third SA20 title as Brevis' ton goes in vain

Dewald Brevis smashed seven sixes in an innings of 101 from 56 balls but it was in vain as the Sunrisers Eastern Cape completed a six-wicket win over the Pretoria Capitals to lift the SA20 trophy for the third time in four years at Newlands on Sunday. Sunrisers Eastern Cape completed a six-wicket win over the Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 final. (X Image/@SunrisersEC)

Instead, it was a 114-run unbeaten fifth-wicket stand between Tristan Stubbs (63 from 41 balls) and Matthew Breetzke (68 from 49 deliveries) that won the day for the Sunrisers, who chased down their target with four balls remaining.

Sent in to bat, the Capitals lost two wickets with one run on the board, but a partnership of 97 for the third wicket between Brevis and Bryce Parsons (30 from 30 balls) took the side to 158 for seven in their 20 overs.

Tall all-rounder Marco Jansen produced excellent figures of 3-10 in his four overs for the Sunrisers.

They also battled at the start of their innings and after losing Jonny Bairstow for a golden duck, the experienced Quinton de Kock followed for 18.

But Stubbs joined Breetzke at the crease with the score on 48-4 in the ninth over and after a measured start, launched an assault in the final overs to get their team over the line.

It was a repeat of the maiden SA20 final in 2023 in which the Sunrisers defeated the Capitals, before they won again in 2024 and then lost to MI Cape Town the following year.