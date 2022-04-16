MI vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians hope to end search for maiden win against Lucknow Super Giants
- IPL 2022 Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants: Follow all the Live Score and Updates of match number 26 of IPL 2022 - MI vs LSG - at the Brabourne Stadium.
IPL 2022 Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants: Mumbai Indians, the five-time winners of the IPL trophy, will hope that their search for a maiden win this season ends at the Brabourne Stadium when they take on Lucknow Super Giants, who presently stand fifth in the points table with three wins and two losses. LSG, however, will be heading in to the game after facing a roadblock against Rajasthan Royals in the previous game. Mumbai, meanwhile, stand at the bottom of the table after losing their first five games for the second time in an IPL season. Back in 2014, they had lost their first five games, but won seven of their remaining nine games to make the playoffs. Can Rohit Sharma's men turn their fate around at the Brabourne Stadium and script yet another sensational comeback?
Follow all the updates here:
Apr 16, 2022 01:51 PM IST
MI vs LSG Live Updates: Mumbai Indians' present streak
Mumbai scripted a turnaround in 2014, the only other time they had lost all their first five games. They made the playoffs, but lost in the Eliminator. If they lose today, they will become the third franchise to suffer defeat in all their six games at the start of a season after Delhi Daredevils in 2013 and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019.
Apr 16, 2022 01:45 PM IST
MI vs LSG Live: Suryakumar Yadav on MI's present form
"It is still a champion team. It's not 'used to be'. It is still a champion team and it will always be a champion team. It's just a matter of a few games"
Apr 16, 2022 01:32 PM IST
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of match number 26 of IPL 2022 where Mumbai Indians will take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Stay tuned for more updates!
