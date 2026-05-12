Mita Paul headlines women's picks in Bengal T20 League auction

The Bengal T20 League completed its biggest-ever player auction with franchises spending over ₹4.5 crore across their Men's and Women's teams. Across the two auctions, franchises completed 136 player signings in the Men's and 128 player signings in the Women's team.

More than 250 players secured contracts from an auction pool of over 1000 cricketers ahead of the 2026 season, according to a release.

The auctions witnessed intense bidding wars, strategic RTM moves, and strong investments in Bengal's emerging talent pipeline, including U19 and U15 cricketers.

Across the two auctions, franchises completed 136 player signings in the Men's and 128 player signings in the Women's team.

Every Men's franchise assembled a 17-player squad with the mandatory inclusion of at least two U19 players. In comparison, every Women's team completed a 16-player squad featuring at least two U15 players, strengthening the league's focus on long-term grassroots development.

The first-ever Men's Auction in Bengal T20 League history produced several high-value signings, with IPL and India all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed emerging as the most expensive player at ₹12.20 lakh after being retained by Shrachi Tribes Rarh Tigers through RTM. Multiple players crossed the ₹8 lakh mark as franchises aggressively competed for Bengal's leading domestic performers, IPL talent, and emerging prospects.

The Women's Auction also witnessed strong investments across marquee and youth categories, with more than 10 players crossing the ₹2 lakh mark, while all players in the A category were successfully picked by franchises (leaving no player unsold in the category).

This reflects the growing depth and competitiveness of women's cricket in Bengal. Mita Paul became the highest-valued player in the Women's Auction at ₹3 lakh, with Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers retaining her through RTM. while 13-year-old Ariktha Manna emerged as one of the standout young talents at the auction after being picked for ₹1.55 lakh by Rashmi Medinipur Wizards (0.30L base price). Franchises collectively spent nearly ₹88 lakh in the Women's Auction alone.

Mr Bablu Kolay, Honorary Secretary, Cricket Association of Bengal, said, "The enthusiasm and participation witnessed across both auction days reflect the growing excitement around the Bengal T20 League and the opportunities it continues to create for players across Bengal. The league continues to strengthen its vision of creating a competitive platform for established cricketers while also investing in the next generation of talent across age-group categories."

Men's Auction - Top 10 Highest Picks

Shahbaz Ahmed - ₹12.20 lakh (RTM) - Shrachi Tribes Rarh TigersAbishek Porel - ₹10.40 lakh - Lux Shyam Kolkata TigersMukesh Kumar - ₹9.60 lakh (RTM) - Sobisco Smashers MaldaSudip Kumar Gharami - ₹9.40 lakh - Novus Purulia RoyalsYuvraj Deepak Keswani - ₹8.60 lakh - Novus Purulia RoyalsSaksham Chaudhary - ₹8.40 lakh - Murshidabad KingsWrittick Chatterjee - ₹8.20 lakh - Adamas Howrah WarriorsRavi Kumar (U19) - ₹7.80 lakh - Novus Purulia RoyalsRohit (U16) - ₹5.20 lakh - Novus Purulia RoyalsSubham Sarkar - ₹4.8 lakh - Rashmi Medinipur Wizards

The Men's Auction also saw strong demand for youth categories, with Ravi Kumar becoming the highest-paid U19 player at ₹7.80 lakh, while Rohit emerged as the top U16 signing at ₹5.20 lakh.

Women's Auction - Top 10 Highest Picks

Mita Paul - ₹3 lakh (RTM) - Lux Shyam Kolkata TigersDhara Gujjar - ₹2.85 lakh - Novus Purulia Royals

Tanushree Sarkar - ₹2.35 lakh (RTM) - Murshidabad Kueens

Priyanka Bala - ₹2.25 lakh (RTM) - Servotech Siliguri Strikers

Prativa Rana - ₹2.15 lakh (RTM) - Murshidabad Kueens

Hrishita Basu - ₹2.10 lakh - Rashmi Medinipur Wizards

Piyali Ghosh - ₹2.10 lakh (RTM) - Shrachi Tribes Rarh Tigers

Sujata Dey - ₹2.05 lakh - Adamas Howrah Warriors

Prativa Mandi (U19) - ₹2.05 lakh - Sobisco Smashers Malda

Trishita Sarkar - ₹2.05 lakh - Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers

Biggest U15 & Emerging Talent Picks

Ariktha Manna (13 years, U15) - ₹1.55 lakh - Rashmi Medinipur Wizards

Debasmita Khalsa (14 years, U15) - ₹0.65 lakh - Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers

Manushri Rajak (14 years, U15) - ₹0.50 lakh - Rashmi Medinipur Wizards

Sneha Mahato (14 years, U15) - ₹0.48 lakh - Servotech Siliguri Strikers

Saikh Athiana (14 years, U15) - ₹0.40 lakh - Sobisco Smashers Malda

Tanisha Das (14 years, U15) - ₹0.34 lakh - Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers

Protistha Dutta (14 years, U15) - ₹0.32 lakh - Adamas Howrah Warriors

Piyali Roy (13 years, U15) - ₹0.30 lakh - Novus Purulia Royals

The auctions also marked the continued expansion of the Bengal T20 League ecosystem, with Novus Purulia Royals joining Adamas Howrah Warriors, Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers, Murshidabad Kueens, Rashmi Medinipur Wizards, Servotech Siliguri Strikers, Shrachi Tribes Rarh Tigers, and Sobisco Smashers Malda for the upcoming season.

Franchise owners, coaches, and team representatives expressed confidence in the squads assembled and the growing impact of the league on cricket development across Bengal.