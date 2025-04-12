Mohammad Rizwan shuts down trolls in raw emotional outpour over poor English: ‘I didn't get enough education…’

Pakistan ODI skipper Mohammad Rizwan made an honest admission about the criticism he often faces on social media for his English speaking skills. After a forgettable tour to New Zealand, Rizwan has returned to Pakistan for the ongoing season of PSL where he is donning the captaincy hat once again for Multan Sultans. Mohammad Rizwan's captaincy has been under the scanner after Champions Trophy debacle.(AFP)

Rizwan has often trolled on social media for his viral clips from dressing room team meetings and net sessions for his English. After becoming the Pakistan skipper, he came under the scanner even more for the same, however, he has made it clear that these things don't affect him.

The wicketkeeper batter admitted that he doesn't know the English language as he didn't get enough education, but he isn't ashamed of it at all.

“I don’t care [about social media trolling]. I am proud of one thing and that is whatever I say, I say from my heart. I don’t know English.”

“The only regret is that I did not get enough education but I am not even one per cent ashamed that I can’t speak English despite being the captain of the Pakistan cricket team,” Rizwan said in a press conference.

The Pakistan skipper said that he regrets not completing his education but his current priority is to play cricket which is also the demand of his profession.

“The demand from me is cricket, not English. There is a regret that I did not complete my education, which is why I struggle in speaking English.”

“Pakistan is not demanding English from me if that is the case, I will leave cricket to become a professor but I do not have that much time,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan cricket team is going through tough times as after the group stage exit in the Champions Trophy, a tournament they partially host, they also T20I and ODI series to New Zealand. The PCB has to take a call on the coaching staff for the national team during or after the PSL ends next month before Pakistan begins its new international home season with a series against Bangladesh at home.