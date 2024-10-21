Mohammed Shami ends Rohit Sharma's headache with big fitness update, eyes full Australia tour

The fitness of pacer Mohammed Shami has been a subject of severe scrutiny. Shami, who has been out of action since the 2023 ODI World Cup, has now provided a massive update regarding his injury, saying he is completely pain-free. He also exclaimed that he is still in the reckoning for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, set to begin in Perth on November 22. After the end of the first Test between India and New Zealand in Bengaluru, Mohammed Shami was seen bowling full-tilt in the nets. Indian bowler Mohammed Shami celebrates the wicket of Australian batter Matthew Kuhnemann during the first day of the 2nd test cricket match(PTI)

Shami's bowling stint in the nets, came just days after skipper Rohit Sharma revealed that Shami had swelling in his knees which has affected his rehabilitation from an ankle injury.

"I am very happy with how I bowled yesterday. I was bowling from half run-up before that because I didn't want to take too much load. But yesterday, I decided to go full tilt, and I bowled at a 100 per cent," Shami told reporters on the sidelines of an event organised by Eugenix Hair Sciences.

"The result was good. I am 100 per cent pain-free. Everyone has been wondering for a long time about whether I will make it for the Australia series but it is still some time away," he added.

"The only thing on my mind is to ensure that I am fit and how strong I can be for the Australia series. I can see what kind of attack we need in Australia. I have to spend more time on the ground," he said.

Shami says that he wants to play couple of Ranji Trophy matches for Bengal

Before the first Test between India and New Zealand in Bengaluru, Rohit Sharma had said that he was not in favour of taking an "undercooked" Mohammed Shami for the series against Australia.

The pacer has now said that he wants to play a couple of Ranji Trophy matches for Bengal.

For the unversed, Mohammed Shami has not played for India since the 2023 World Cup final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.