Mohammed Shami ruled out of IPL 2024, in huge blow to Gujarat Titans, requires surgery: BCCI source

India pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of IPL 2024 due to a left ankle injury which would require surgery in the UK, a BCCI source told news agency PTI. Shami was the leader of the pace attack of the Gujarat Titans. This comes as a significant blow to the franchise, which has already lost to its charismatic captain Hardik Pandya. The India all-rounder, who led GT in the previous two editions, has moved to Mumbai Indians and will lead them in IPL 2024. GT, on the other, will take the field under new captain Shubman Gill's leadership. Mohammed Shami(PTI)

GT has performed exceptionally well since it arrived in the league in 2022. They ended up as the champions in the first attempt in 2022 and last year, they came very close to defending the title. They had to be satisfied as the runner-ups after losing to MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in a thrilling final that went down to the wire.

In both of those seasons, Shami played a significant role in GT's successes. The 33-year-old pacer picked up 20 wickets in 2022 and backed that up with an even better performance in IPL 2023 sneering 28 wickets at an average of 18.64. Shami was particularly lethal with the new ball.

There has not been any official announcement from GT but they are allowed to pick a replacement (the base price can't be more than Shami's) from the list of players who went unsold during the IPL auction held in December.

Shami's injury raises concerns over NCA's injury management

Shami, who is not part of the ongoing Test series against England, last played for India in the ODI World Cup final against Australia in November.

"Shami was in London in last week of January to take special ankle injections and he was told that after three weeks, he can start light running and take it from thereon.

"But the injection hasn't worked and now the only option left is surgery. He will shortly leave for UK for surgery. IPL seems out of question," a senior BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

The development raises a question mark about the injury rehabilitation management programme planned by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for Shami.

Now it is highly unlikely that the pace bowling artist would be able to make a comeback before India's Test matches at home against Bangladesh and New Zealand (October November).

His target could be the marquee away series against Australia.

People in the know of things believe that the NCA's conservative line of thinking has not worked in Shami's case.

"Shami should have gone directly for surgery and that should have been NCA's call. Just two months of rest and injections wouldn't have worked well and that's what has happened. He is an asset and the Indian team would need him in Australia," the source said.

(with PTI inputs)