Mohammed Shami turns all-rounder, makes Test case with blazing Ranji quarter-final fifty under BCCI selector’s watch

Weeks after his seven-wicket match haul against Services, veteran Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami showcased his all-round value with a blazing half-century in the quarterfinal of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024/25 against Andhra Pradesh at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Monday. Mohammed Shami scored 32-ball fifty in Ranji Trophy quarters

Shami followed Sudip Kumar Gharami’s brilliant 299 with a rapid 32-ball fifty as Bengal piled on a massive first-innings total of 629.

The senior India pacer walked in after Akash Deep’s dismissal in the 192nd over on Day 4 and got off the mark with a boundary off just his second delivery. Shami then went on the offensive, taking apart Shaik Rasheed and Tripurana Vijay with a flurry of strokes, smashing seven fours in the next 10 balls, including four in succession. He brought up his half-century with a six off Saurabh Kumar before being dismissed for 53 off 33 balls.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma demoted from A+ to B in BCCI contracts shake-up; only three cricketers in Grade A pay

Notably, the knock came under the watchful eyes of former India fast bowler RP Singh, a current member of the BCCI’s selection committee. The two were also spotted having a brief chat on the field at the end of the day’s play.

This was Shami’s third half-century in red-ball cricket, with his highest score remaining an unbeaten 56 off 70 balls against England at Lord’s in 2021. His other fifty also came against England, seven years earlier at Trent Bridge.

With India set to play their next Test match in the second half of the year, Shami has been making a strong case for a return to the national side. He last featured for India in Tests in 2023, during the World Test Championship final against Australia.

Earlier in the match, Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran opted to bowl first after winning the toss. Riding on an 83-run knock from Ricky Bhui, Andhra Pradesh were bowled out for 295, with Mukesh Kumar starring with a five-wicket haul.

Gharami then produced the innings of his life but fell agonisingly short of a historic triple century. Displaying rock-solid defence and tireless concentration, the 26-year-old opener compiled a monumental 299 off 596 deliveries in a marathon stay that lasted 930 minutes (15 and a half hours) across three days. His vigil ended when a delivery kept alarmingly low and crashed into his off stump.

Gharami became the first Indian and only the third batter in first-class history to be dismissed for exactly 299, joining Martin Crowe and Mike Powell on an unwanted list.