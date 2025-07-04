Mohammed Siraj stands up in Jasprit Bumrah's absence, scalps six wickets to give India massive advantage in Edgbaston

Mohammed Siraj rose to the challenge of leading the Indian pace attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah in the second Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The 31-year-old scalped six wickets in the first innings as he helped India stage a comeback after Harry Brook and Jamie Smith's onslaught on Day 3 of the second Test of the five-match series. India vs England, 2nd Test: Mohammed Siraj took a fifer as he helped the visitors stage a comeback after Harry Brook and Jamie Smith's onslaught. (AFP)

Siraj took his first wicket in the England innings in the final session of Day 2 as he sent opener Zak Crawley back to the hut. The pace then provided the visitors with the best start possible on Day 3 as he dismissed Joe Root and Ben Stokes on consecutive balls in just the second over of the day.

Siraj, who was guilty of leaking runs in the first Test, bowled probing lengths, keeping the England batters guessing. Even when Harry Brook and Jamie Smith counter-attack, Siraj was able to keep them in check.

Brook and Smith put on 303 runs for the sixth wicket. However, the new ball did the trick for India as Akash Deep bowled the former for 158 runs. Siraj then came into his own as he dismissed Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue and Shoaib Bashir in quick succession.

Josh Tongue was Siraj's fifth wicket. After registering a five-wicket haul, Siraj showed the ball in front of the crowd as he soaked in all the applause. He also received a warm hug from his captain, Shubman Gill.

Siraj did not waste any time as he cleaned up England's tail in no time. The pacer bowled 19.3 overs in total, taking six wickets. He conceded 70 runs. As a result of Siraj's effort, India gained a lead of 180 runs. As a result of this effort, Siraj also recorded his best-ever figures in a Test in England.

Apart from Siraj, Akash Deep returned with four wickets. All ten England wickets were scalped by Siraj and Akash Deep. The hosts were bundled out for 407.

Jamie Smith enters record books



England's Jamie Smith remained unbeaten on 184, which is the highest score by any England wicketkeeper-batter. He also registered the highest Test score from No.7 or lower for England, surpassing KS Ranjitsinhji’s 175 against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 1897.

England were reeling at 84/5 at one stage. However, Jamie Smith and Harry Brook led the hosts' fightback as the duo put on 303 runs for the sixth wicket. England's scorecard was truly bizarre as there were two centuries while six batters got out for a duck.

Earlier, England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bowl. India posted 587 runs on the board, owing to a 269-run knock by captain Shubman Gill.