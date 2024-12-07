Mohammed Siraj's heated send-off for centurion Travis Head angers Adelaide crowd as India pacer booed, umpires intervene

India's fast bowler Mohammed Siraj had a heated exchange with Australia's Travis Head after dismissing the latter, following Head's brilliant century on Day 2 of the pink-ball Test in Adelaide. Head turned the game on its head, to put it simply, as the Aussie batter played a counter-attacking knock despite the wickets falling in succession at the other end. Travis Head received a send-off from Mohammed Siraj following his dismissal on 140(X)

At 140, Head's entertaining stay at the crease finally came to an end when Siraj castled the left-handed batter. However, immediately after the dismissal, there was a heated verbal exchange with the Indian pacer likely giving a send-off to Head. The Australian, in turn, didn't shy from returning the favour to Siraj, as the duo exchanged words before Head eventually walked off to the dressing room.

Watch:

The drama didn't end with Head walking off, as Siraj faced the wrath of the crowd at the Adelaide Oval. Following the verbal exchange, the Indian pacer was booed by fans and Siraj could be seen having a chat with the umpires, possibly to complain about the chanting from the crowd in the stadium.

Head arrived at the crease following the quick dismissals of Nathan McSweeney and Steve Smith in the opening session of Day 2, but that didn't deter him from playing his naturally aggressive game. The Australian batter took the attack to India, finding boundaries almost at will and putting the bowlers under pressure from the onset.

He reached his century in just 111 deliveries, and ended at an almost run-a-ball 140 off 141 balls. Earlier in the innings, Marnus Labuschagne also scored a much-needed half-century, ending with 64 to his name as he fended off criticism for lack of runs in the first innings in Adelaide.

India scored 180

Earlier in the Test, India endured a poor batting performance as they were bowled out for just 180, with Nitish Kumar Reddy scoring the innings-best 42. Mitchell Starc ran riot on the Indian batting order, picking six wickets including those of centurions in the first Test, Yashasvi Jaiswal (0) and Virat Kohli (7).

India lead the five-Test series 1-0, but face an uphill battle in Adelaide as the side trailed by 152 runs in first innings by dinner on Day 2.