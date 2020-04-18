e-paper
NBA, players agree on plan for partial salary withholding

The league noted that the collective bargaining agreement between the league and National Basketball Players Association stipulates that compensation of all players will be reduced in the case of a “force majeure” event such as an epidemic or government order.

cricket Updated: Apr 18, 2020 11:04 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half (USA TODAY Sports)
         

With the NBA on hold, the league and players union said Friday they had agreed on a method for reducing player compensation should games be permanently cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Through this agreement, and in order to provide players with a more gradual salary reduction schedule, partial reductions of 25% will begin with the players’ twice-a-month payment due on May 15,” the league said in a statement.

The amount of salary lost is calculated based on the number of games missed.

Although no games have been played since March 11, players have continued to receive their full salaries and are to receive their full wages on May 1.

Under the plan, money withheld would be set aside and paid out to players if the season resumes, depending on how many games are played.

