Dambulla [Sri Lanka], : In an extraordinary display of bowling prowess, the New Zealand cricket team successfully defended a modest total of 108 runs against Sri Lanka in Dambulla on Sunday. The low-scoring thriller saw New Zealand emerge victorious by bundling out Sri Lanka for just 103 runs in 19.5 overs. New Zealand stun Sri Lanka, defend 108 on tricky Dambulla pitch

Lockie Ferguson was the standout performer for the Kiwis. Despite bowling only two overs due to a calf injury, Ferguson made a significant impact by claiming a hat-trick, finishing with impressive figures of 3/7.

Mitchell Santner struck first, dismissing Kusal Mendis for 2. Ferguson then took centre stage, removing Kusal Perera for 3, Kamindu Mendis for 1, and Charith Asalanka to complete his hat-trick. At 50 runs in 9.3 overs, Sri Lanka seemed on course to chase the target, but the wickets kept tumbling.

Michael Bracewell and Glenn Phillips further dismantled the Sri Lankan batting lineup. Bracewell dismissed Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who contributed 15 runs, and Dunith Wellalage for 1. Zakary Foulkes, playing his fourth T20I, claimed the crucial wicket of Wanindu Hasaranga for 3.

Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka fought valiantly, scoring a gritty 52 off 51 balls, including six boundaries. However, his effort fell short as he was dismissed by Phillips in the final over. Phillips's heroics in the last over saw him pick up all his three wickets, dismissing Matheesha Pathirana for 0 and Maheesh Theekshana for 14.

In addition to Ferguson and Phillips, Bracewell took 2 wickets, while Santner and Foulkes chipped in with one wicket each. New Zealand's disciplined bowling attack ensured that Sri Lanka fell short by five runs, handing the Kiwis a remarkable victory.

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field first in Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

Kiwis lost wickets regularly as knocks from Will Young and Josh Clarkson took NZ to 108/10 in their 19.3 overs.

Wanindu Hasaranga and Matheesha Pathirana were the top bowlers for SL.

Brief Score: New Zealand 108 all out vs. Sri Lanka 103 .

