'No one is talking about him, which is very very surprising': Chopra notices big absence in India squads for WI series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the T20I and ODI squads for the side's home series against West Indies, which begins on February 6. The squads see a number of big changes with young spinner Ravi Bishnoi receiving a maiden international call-up, while chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav making a return to the side as well. Newly-appointed limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, also makes a return after completing a full recovery from his hamstring injury.

However, while the squads saw a number of new and returning faces, players like Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy continued to remain absent. Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was also missing from both squads, while Ishan Kishan and Venkatesh Iyer – who were a part of the ODI squad in South Africa – were absent from the squad for the three-match series against West Indies.

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra, noting the absentees, stated that there are no statements being released on the reasons behind their omission from the squads.

“About Ashwin, I don't know. It was reported that he won't be available for 1.5 months but BCCI hasn't released anything like that. Nothing has been spoken about Rahul Chahar or Varun Chakravarthy. We really didn't know where these guys are,” Chopra said on his official YouTube channel.

While Chopra expressed his delight at Ravi Bishnoi being picked in the squad, he insisted that it was “surprising” to not see a mention of Rahul Chahar.

Talking about the ODI squad, Chopra said, “Ravi Bishnoi is picked for the first time. No one is talking about Rahul Chahar, which is very very surprising. Venkatesh Iyer is dropped, I believe, because he played two ODIs (in South Africa). Deepak Hooda is getting an opportunity, who provides an off-spin option. Even Ishan Kishan is no more a part of the team. It's very interesting because all these guys (who are not a part of the squad) were picked only a few months ago in the T20 World Cup and I thought 'Are you going to back them?' It doesn't seem the case."

The former Indian opener further hoped that young Bishnoi gets opportunities in the side and is not treated “like Rahul Chahar.”

“Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy were both part of the T20 World Cup side and now they're both sidelined. In the previous T20I series, Chahar was unavailable and it was stated that he is unfit. But there is no discussion about him anymore. Ravi Bishnoi is now the flavour of the month and I really really hope he's given chances and not sidelined straightaway like Rahul Chahar,” said Chopra.