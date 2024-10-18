Noman Ali breaks into loud roar, Shan Masood joins jubilant celebrations after 1st win as Pakistan Test captain

Knives were out after Pakistan faced an embarrassing defeat in the first Test against England. The Shan Masood-led side became a subject of severe scrutiny, after they lost the Test after scoring more than 500 runs in the first innings. In the aftermath of this shocking result, Pakistan selectors dropped Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah from the squad. This move was also criticised by several former cricketers, but it looks like the selectors have had the last laugh as Pakistan managed to stun England in the second Test by 152 runs to bring the series on level terms. Pakistan's Shan Masood, fourth left, and teammates celebrates after winning the second test cricket match against England, in Multan, Pakistan, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)(AP)

Pakistan have now ended their 11-match winless streak at home. The side's gamble to go spin heavy in the second Test also did wonders as the two finger spinners in the form of Sajid Khan and Noman Ali, took all the 20 wickets. Noman Ali picked up 11 wickets in the match, while Sajid Khan took nine.

This is Pakistan's first win at home in more than 3 years. The side had last defeated South Africa in a home Test. This is also Shan Masood's first win as Pakistan's Test captain.

The last wicket to fall was of Shoaib Bashir. Noman Ali dismissed the England spinner. Noman had the right-handed batter caught at silly point.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has now shared the video of the winning moment. As soon as the last wicket was taken, the entire team was seen shaking hands with each other. Shan Masood gave a warm hug to Noman, and a sigh of relief was evident on his

How things unfolded on the fourth day

On the fourth day of the Test, England entered the field, needing 261 runs, with eight wickets in hand. Over Sajid Khan removed Ollie Pope in just the second over of the day, and things went downhill quickly for the visitors.

There was hope for England till Ben Stokes was there at the crease, but he eventually got stumped as he tried to step out of his crease.

It is important to state that Shan Masood used just two spinners in the final innings, and Sajid and Noman wrapped up England's innings inside 34 overs.

The second Test was played on the same pitch as the first Test. Before the match started, there were visuals of the groundsmen using fans to dry the pitch.

Pakistan and England will now face each other in the final Test of the three-match series, beginning October 24.