e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / One Indian in Pakistan great’s list of current spinners he admires

One Indian in Pakistan great’s list of current spinners he admires

The leg spinner was part of the team that won the 1992 World Cup under the captaincy of Imran Khan. He played 144 ODIs for Pakistan, accounting for 161 scalps in them.

cricket Updated: May 08, 2020 08:11 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Virat Kohli and R Ashwin.
File image of Virat Kohli and R Ashwin.(PTI)
         

Pakistan spin great Mushtaq Ahmed has given his verdict about the present day tweakers he admires. Ahmed, who picked up 185 wickets in 52 Tests for the Asian giants, said that the ultimate challenge for spinners is the longest format of the game.

“Test cricket remains the ultimate challenge for the spinners as you get to know their true skills. The likes of Yasir, Lyon, Moeen Ali, Ashwin. These are the guys I admire. Their contribution to Test cricket has been huge,” Ahmed said in an interview to Press Trust of India.

The leg spinner was part of the team that won the 1992 World Cup under the captaincy of Imran Khan. He played 144 ODIs for Pakistan, accounting for 161 scalps in them. Talking about the leading spinners in white ball cricket, Ahmed named the Indian wrist spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav among those he admires.

“Some of them have been successful in one day cricket also but the game has changed drastically since the five fielder rule inside the (30-yard) circle came into being. For that, mystery spinners as well as wrist spinners have become more effective. Guys like Like Adil Rashid, Adam Zampa, Chahal, Kuldeep, Shadab Khan,” he said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
14 migrant workers mowed down by goods train in Maharashtra
14 migrant workers mowed down by goods train in Maharashtra
‘It turned into a fog’: Locals recount Vizag gas leak in which 11 were killed
‘It turned into a fog’: Locals recount Vizag gas leak in which 11 were killed
Trump says will test for Covid-19 daily after military aide tests positive
Trump says will test for Covid-19 daily after military aide tests positive
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Covid: 250 Maharashtra cops infected; commissioner visits temporary hospital
Covid: 250 Maharashtra cops infected; commissioner visits temporary hospital
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news