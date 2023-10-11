Pakistan players receive Hyderabad's warm embrace in World Cup's opening week

This World Cup, Hyderabad, a city steeped in history and traditions, is making a name for its unwavering love for cricket and its people's ability to transcend borders and differences. The recent arrival of the Pakistan cricket team in India for the ODI World Cup was met with a heartfelt and passionate welcome from the people of Hyderabad. As the team landed at the airport, the throngs of cricket enthusiasts broke into chants of "Babar, Babar," for the side's captain Babar Azam. For Babar and his team, it was an overwhelming display of love and warmth that transcended national boundaries. Hyderabad: Pakistan's M Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed celebrate their win in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka(PTI)

Hyderabad has been home to the Pakistan cricket team since their arrival in India. With their two warm-up games, as well as the first-two World Cup matches scheduled in Hyderabad, the team almost made this city its temporary abode. In the tournament so far, Pakistan remains undefeated, with impressive victories over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka. Their match against Sri Lanka was particularly momentous, as they successfully chased down a target of 345, setting a new record for the highest run-chase in World Cup history.

The centuries scored by Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique were nothing short of spectacular, and it appears that the people of Hyderabad are enjoying every moment of Pakistan's journey in the tournament so far. While the general sentiments surrounding the India-Pakistan relations may not always be cordial, the crowd in Hyderabad has demonstrated a remarkable sense of sportsmanship and camaraderie. Despite the historical tensions between the two nations, the spectators in Hyderabad have held no hostility towards the Pakistani players.

A poignant and heartwarming moment that summarised the unique bond between the Pakistan cricket team and the Hyderabad crowd occurred during a match between two subcontinental rivals on Tuesday. Mohammad Rizwan, who had previously battled cramps during his unbeaten century innings, was on the verge of reaching the remarkable three-figure milestone. In a gesture that celebrated the harmony between the players and their fans, the stadium's DJ initiated a chant: "Jeetega bhai jeetega?" The crowd, without a moment's hesitation, completed the chant with a resounding “Pakistan jeetega.”

Even Babar Azam, the captain of the Pakistan cricket team, seated on the steps of their pavilion, couldn't help but smile at the moment.

This display of sportsmanship and genuine affection is a testament to the power of cricket to bring people together. In fact, Rizwan even reflected on the experience of playing at the Hyderabad stadium, likening it to playing in Rawalpindi, a Pakistan city.

“It felt like I was playing in Rawalpindi,” he said of the atmosphere. “The way the crowd gave us mohabbat (love), it was amazing. Not just to me and the Pakistan team, but even to the Sri Lankan team. I had great fun. I say Rawalpindi in terms of atmosphere because the noise levels were like that. Lahore is a bit bigger, so you have a lot many more people. It felt like a home match for us,” Rizwan said after the game.

Next up, India

While the Pakistan cricket team basks in the warmth and love received from the people of Hyderabad, their next destination presents a different challenge altogether. The clash with India in Ahmedabad is on the horizon, and it's a match that needs no introductions and build-up.

Set to take place in the world's largest stadium – the Narendra Modi Stadium – the atmosphere will undoubtedly be electric. However, the Pakistan side may not enjoy the same level of crowd support as they did in Hyderabad, as they'll be up against the home team. The match is, regardless, poised to be iconic, as India would aim to keep its unbeaten streak intact against their arch-rivals in the fifty-over edition.

