Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Follow Live updates from Multan

  • Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live score: Follow Live score of the third ODI between Pakistan and the West Indies from Multan here. 
Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd ODI
Published on Jun 12, 2022
Published on Jun 12, 2022 05:05 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Score: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bat in the third and final one-day international against the West Indies on Sunday. Pakistan, which is on the verge of a clean sweep after winning the first two contests, awarded an ODI debut to fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani and rested Shaheen Shah Afridi. Paceman Hasan Ali returned to the squad after getting dropped from the second game and replaced Haris Rauf. West Indies dropped Brandon King after the batsman struggled against Pakistan's bowlers in the first two games and also rested fast bowlers Alzarri Joseph and Anderson Phillip.

West Indies: Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Keemo Paul, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Wasim Jr

pakistan babar azam india vs west indies england vs west indies west indies + 3 more
Sunday, June 12, 2022
