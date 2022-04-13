‘I've my eyes on Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit': PBKS star makes ‘specific plans for these guys’ ahead of MI clash

Punjab Kings have so far enjoyed a mixed campaign, winning two matches out of the four they've played so far. The team's strength has been their batting, which features the likes of Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, and Jonny Bairstow.

With the ball, the franchise have been slightly patchy as senior pacer Kagiso Rabada too has been struggling to check the flow of runs. While most of the bowlers from the Punjab camp have failed to put brake on the opposition batters, Rahul Chahar has been doing exceedingly well.

The spinner, who was picked ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal in the last T20 World Cup, has picked seven wickets from four outings and has maintained an economy of just over six runs per over.

The spinner on Wednesday evening will be up against his former franchise Mumbai Indians and is backing himself to give his hundred percent.

He also picked two batters from the Mumbai camp, who could pose a threat to them and has been devicing specific plans to put up an equal show.

“I will definitely try to give my hundred percent as always. Mainly, there are two or three batters who are challenging to bowl against that I have my eye on. Suryakumar Yadav, for instance, is in great form. Rohit, too, is a top batter,” Chahar said in an exclusive interview with the Punjab Kings.

“I am preparing well for them and looking forward to bowling to them,” a thrilled Chahar said. “I am also making specific plans for all of these guys, let’s see how it goes,” he added.