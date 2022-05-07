PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals seek return to winning ways
- Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 Live Score: RR's strong run this season has been interrupted by two consecutive defeats. Follow Live score of PBKS vs RR from the Wankhede Stadium here.
IPL 2022 Live Score, PBKS vs RR Match Today: Rajasthan Royals will look to sort out their batting woes and bring their campaign back on track, while an inconsistent Punjab Kings will be eager to keep the winning momentum going in their IPL game here on Saturday. The Royals were at one point giving Gujarat Titans a strong fight for the top position but the former champions have recently faced minor hiccups. They enter the upcoming fixture with back-to-back losses including to eighth-place Kolkata Knight Riders and laggards Mumbai Indians.
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 07, 2022 02:14 PM IST
IPL Live Score: Bairstow's struggles
While his good mate and England Test captain Ben Stokes made merry on his return to County Cricket yesterday, it hasn't been smooth sailing for Jonny Bairstow to say the least in this IPL. He is yet to hit a six in the seven innings he has played and has an average of 11.43.
-
May 07, 2022 01:59 PM IST
PBKS vs RR Live Score: Spin early for RR?
PBKS opener and captain Mayank Agarwal may be striking at 170.21 against Yuzvendra Chahal, but the wrist spinner has dismissed him 5 times. Mayank averages just 16 against Chahal and 18.33 against Ravichandran Ashwin. Chahal against PBKS has 25 wickets in 16 games, averaging 17.08 and conceding ay 7.88.
-
May 07, 2022 01:54 PM IST
PBKS vs RR: Hello and welcome!
With a nearly faultless bowling department and a batting lineup powered by the seemingly invincible Jos Buttler, RR had emerged as one of the sides to beat this season. But they had frailties, particularly in their batting lineup and that, alongwith many others, have been exposed in the past two matches they have played, both of which they lost. Now, they look to return to winning ways and stop the slide and in front of them are the ridiculously inconsistent Punjab Kings.
