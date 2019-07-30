e-paper
Prithvi Shaw suspended for doping violation; ingested prohibited substance while taking cough syrup

India cricketer Prithvi Shaw on Tuesday was suspended for doping violation, as per a BCCI press release.

cricket Updated: Jul 30, 2019 20:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prithvi Shaw has been suspended for eight months.
Prithvi Shaw has been suspended for eight months.

India cricketer Prithvi Shaw on Tuesday was suspended for doping violation, as per a BCCI press release. As per the release, the right-handed batsman “had inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which can be commonly found in cough syrups”. The release added that the cricketer was tested during BCCI’s anti-doping testing program during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match on 22nd February 2019 in Indore.

“Mr. Shaw had provided a urine sample as part of the BCCI’s anti-doping testing program during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match on 22nd February 2019 in Indore. His sample was subsequently tested and found to contain Terbutaline. Terbutaline, a specified substance, is prohibited both In & Out of Competition in the WADA Prohibited List of Substances,” the release added.

More details awaited...

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 20:02 IST

