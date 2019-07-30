Prithvi Shaw suspended for doping violation; ingested prohibited substance while taking cough syrup

cricket

India cricketer Prithvi Shaw on Tuesday was suspended for doping violation, as per a BCCI press release. As per the release, the right-handed batsman “had inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which can be commonly found in cough syrups”. The release added that the cricketer was tested during BCCI’s anti-doping testing program during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match on 22nd February 2019 in Indore.

“Mr. Shaw had provided a urine sample as part of the BCCI’s anti-doping testing program during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match on 22nd February 2019 in Indore. His sample was subsequently tested and found to contain Terbutaline. Terbutaline, a specified substance, is prohibited both In & Out of Competition in the WADA Prohibited List of Substances,” the release added.

