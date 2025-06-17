R Ashwin, Dindigul Dragons learn their fate on ball-tampering allegations: 'Claims appear speculative and post-facto'

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and his franchise in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) franchise, Dindigul Dragons, on Tuesday learned their fate on the ball-tampering allegations aimed at them by the Siechem Madurai Panthers. The Dragons were cleared of the allegations following a Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) probe. Ravichandran Ashwin was accused of ball-tampering(AFP)

The controversy erupted after the Panthers claimed that the towels the Dragons used in the TNPL clash on June 14 at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground were "treated with chemicals" to tamper with the ball. After Dindigul Dragons claimed a nine-wicket win in the run chase, Panthers CEO Mahesh S alleged "blatant ball tampering," thus demanding an investigation into the matter.

However, TNPL CEO Prasanna Kannan confirmed no wrongdoing after the investigation committee found no credible proof against the Dragons. In a statement released on the probe, Kannan said: "The towels in question were TNCA-issued and equally available to both teams. The Playing Control Team - including on-field umpires and the match referee - maintained full oversight of the ball throughout the match. No concerns were raised during play, and no verifiable evidence has been provided. The claims appear speculative and post-facto in nature."

However, the Panthers were told to submit any credible evidence by 3 PM on 17 June to support their claim, but no such requests have been made yet.

According to the TNCA, the towels used by the Dragons were utilised to dry the ball during wet outfield conditions due to the dew factor and were under the supervision of the on-field umpires.

In the match against the Panthers, Ashwin did go wicketless for 27 runs in four overs, but made up for his batting performance, as he smashed a blazing 49 to wrap up the chase of 151 in just 12.3 overs.

Dragons, the defending champions, have recorded two wins in three matches this season.