Ravi Shastri has his say on World Test Championship points system

cricket

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 20:07 IST

The World Test Championship is currently underway and India have already taken a massive lead thanks to brilliant performances in the last couple of outings. As per the stipulated rules, all Test series which fall under the World Test Championship will be alloted 120 points. However, Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri believes that the points should be equally split into Test wins and also series wins. In a recent interview, Shastri praised his side for their brilliant performances but also suggested some changes to the World Test Championship points format.

“Right now we have a huge lead and that speaks volumes of how we have been consistently good as a team. I’d have been happier if the Test championship cycle had points for series win too. That’s missing. Let’s say if we’re looking at 120 points, 60 for Tests and 60 for winning the series — that would’ve been ideal,” Shastri said in an interview with Times of India.

READ: ‘When I entered his room I was shocked,’ Laxman on Ganguly’s CAB days

Team India completed another rout under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. India defeated South Africa by an innings and 137 runs in the second Test at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

With this win, Team India also captured the three-match Test against the Proteas 2-0. It was an all-round clinical performance by the home team as they outplayed South Africa in all departments of the game. Virat was named the man of the match for his impressive double century in the first innings.

So where does India stand in the World Test Championship that started in August?

READ: Shastri gives first reaction on Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president

India has taken a big lead in the standings of the World Test Championship with 200 points from just 4 matches. It is 140 points more than second-placed New Zealand and Sri Lanka, who have 60 points each from 2 games. Australia and England are in fourth place with 56 points each from 5 matches.

India also created a world record as they claimed their 11th straight home Test series win. It was also Team India’s biggest win against South Africa in Tests in terms of runs.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 20:03 IST