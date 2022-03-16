'Whatever's in his heart, he expresses it with his tweets': Rashid Latif lauds India star; 'He always remains in front'

On Day 4 of the second Test between Pakistan and Australia in Karachi, hosts' captain Babar Azam played a splendid knock (102*) to keep his side in the game as it moves to the final day of the Test on Wednesday. Pakistan had made a slow start to their 506-run chase but the arrival of Babar gave a boost to the run-rate, as the captain forged an unbeaten 171-run partnership off 362 deliveries alongside Abdullah Shafique (71*).

Pakistan were reeling at 21/2 in 22.2 overs when Babar had arrived at the crease. Following his century, the Pakistan captain was lauded by many former and current cricketers including India's Ravichandran Ashwin, who took to his official Twitter profile to comment Babar's knock.

Also read: 'Somewhere down the line we competed for the same spot': Mayank Agarwal opens up on friendship with KL Rahul

“Babar Azam (applause emojis), going to be an exciting finish tomorrow. #PAKvAUS,” Ashwin wrote.

Babar Azam 👏👏, going to be an exciting finish tomorrow. #PAKvAUS — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 15, 2022

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif expressed his delight at Ashwin's reaction to Babar's innings, insisting that the Indian off-spinner “remains in the front” when it comes to lauding praise on opposition players.

“Ashwin always remains in the front. Let it be an interview with Inzamam or praising Babar. We had shared a good relationship with (Ajay) Jadeja but such communication is missing nowadays (between players of both sides),” Latif said on his official YouTube channel.

The former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter further mentioned that Ashwin tweets what he feels, which Latif finds missing in other players across India and Pakistan.

“There's one thing about Ashwin. Whatever's in his heart, he expresses it with his tweets. This is not the first time he did this, he does this all the time. All the players, on our side as well as their side, are watching the games but they don't express,” said the 53-year-old who represented Pakistan in 37 Tests and 166 ODIs.

A scintillating final day of the Test awaits both sides at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday. While Babar and co. would aim to resume their fightback, Australia might just be one wicket away from making inroads and clinch their first win of the series.