'Somewhere down the line, we competed for the same spot': Mayank Agarwal opens up on friendship with KL Rahul

It is no secret that KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are best buds. The duo, who come from the same state, have often opened the innings for India and also for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League. Even outside the pitch the bond between the two has been quiet vivid, be it a light hearted social media banter or celebrating each other's success fans rarely get to witness such friendship in cricket.

Such is their friendship that despite tussling for the same spot in Team India, the mutual admiration between the two remains unaffected. When asked to Mayank about this connection, the 31-year-old feels the common mindset to see each other grow makes their bond even stronger.

Seeing my Best Friend getting his cap and debuting for the Country makes me so Happy and Proud today. 👑🤗

Upwards and Onwards my brother, you’re just getting started Monkus. 💪🏽 @mayankcricket



#295 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/r9n61VRewB — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) December 26, 2018

“We share a great bond as friends. He's seen my journey and vice-versa. It's been really nice that we've had that kind of friendship, even though somewhere down the line, we probably competed for the same spot.”

“But I think the mindset has always been to help each other. To grow,” said Mayank about his friendship with Rahul on Backstage with Boria.

Shedding light on Rahul's personality, the 31-year-old calls the former a calm and composed figure, who's always ready to help.

“In terms to KL Rahul, he's been a very calm and composed character. He's somebody, who's definitely going to give you suggestion. He reads and understands the situation very well,” he concluded.

Earlier, Mayank Agarwal was named the captain of the Punjab Kings after KL Rahul was roped in by one of the two new franchises in the tournament -- Lucknow Super Giants -- as their skipper. The 2022 edition of the tournament begins on March 26 with Chennai Super Kings taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the opener at the Wankhede Stadium.