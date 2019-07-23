Ravichandran Ashwin gets wicket in TNPL with bizarre bowling action - Watch

Ravichandran Ashwin stunned everyone with a bizarre bowling action during the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) opener for Dindigul Dragons and he was finally rewarded with a wicket in their second match against Madurai Panthers when he unleased another of his variations. During the last over of the innings, Ashwin hid the ball behind his back till the last moment and then just topped it towards the batsman with his non-bowling arm making almost no movement. As a result, the ball was extremely slow in speed and the batsman, who misread the delivery completely, ended up giving an easy catch to the fielder at the long on boundary.

READ: Shubman Gill reacts after not getting picked for Windies tour

The official TNPL Facebook account posted the video of Ashwin’s unique action for Dindigul Dragons with a caption which read, “My experiments with the ball-Ft. Ravi Ashwin”.

Earlier, N Jagadeesan and Hari Nishanth slammed half centuries as the Dragons posted a competitive total of 182/6. In reply, Madurai Panthers fell 30 runs short of the target with M Silambarasan taking four wickets and Ashwin contributing with three. Dindigul Dragons are now unbeaten in two matches in the TNPL.

Ashwin was earlier in the news for ‘mankad’-ing Jos Buttler in this year’s Indian Premier League.Buttler was on his way to a great century, but Ashwin noticed that he was backing up too far at the non-striker’s end. Ashwin, while delivering the sixth ball of the 13th over of the match, acted as if he was delivering a ball and then took the bails off once Buttler had left the crease during Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab’s IPL 2019 opener.

The umpires declared him out and Buttler was livid with Ashwin as he walked off the field.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 16:39 IST