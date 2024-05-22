RCB hero Yash Dayal breaks silence on Rinku Singh's five devastating sixes in IPL 2023: 'Because of that over...'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Yash Dayal opened up about how getting smashed by Rinku Singh last season changed his life and helped him become a more mature person and a cricketer. Dayal was part of the Gujarat Titans side in IPL 2023 and got hammered for five sixes in a row by Rinku in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders which changed many things for him. Yash Dayal has been the standout bowler for RCB this season.(AFP)

Dayal lost his place in the GT playing XI after that match and was later released from the side ahead of the 2024 season. However, RCB saw potential in him and bought him for a whopping INR 5 crore and the left-arm paceman has been sensational for them. He has been the leading wicket-taker for RCB this edition with 15 scalps under his kitty.

The left-arm pacer played a crucial role in RCB's entry to the playoffs by defending 17 runs in the last over against Chennai Super Kings with MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle.

After guiding RCB to win over CSK, Dayal revealed that the 5 sixes over against Rinku spiked his career as he learned a lot from that moment.

"The spike in my career is because of that over, it made me face the realities of life. It gave me a lot of learning. That over taught me how to prepare for things that I am not prepared for. That over taught me how to tackle situations in life," Dayal said ahead of the RR game," Dayal said on Jio Cinema.

The 26-year-old also revealed that he was not well before that clash against KKR but he pushed himself and also talked about how GT players and management reacted after the match.

"Before that match, I had viral fever. I was pushing myself to play. If I was honest with myself and the team management, I would not have played that match against KKR. I went back to the dressing room after the match. The GT team management and players did not even discuss that over. Ashish Nehra told me to focus on the next thing in life and asked me to work a little harder," Dayal said.

However, life has changed for him since joining RCB and he enjoys playing for the Bengaluru-based franchise.

"Very happy to be a part of RCB and there is a different enjoyment in being an RCBian, that I am getting to feel now," Dayal signed off.