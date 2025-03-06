'Received batting tips from Ashwin, want to follow Ravindra Jadeja's footsteps': Vidarbha's Harsh Dubey

Vidarbha clinched their third Ranji Trophy title on Sunday, overcoming Sachin Baby's Kerala side by securing a crucial first-innings lead. The season's standout performer was 22-year-old Harsh Dubey, who capped an extraordinary campaign as the leading wicket-taker, claiming an impressive 69 wickets in 19 innings at a remarkable average of 16.98. Harsh Dubey was Vidarbha's breakout star of the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy season(PTI)

The final in Nagpur was a rollercoaster of momentum shifts. Kerala's hopes rested heavily on their skipper, Sachin, who fell just short of a century with a valiant 98. His dismissal proved decisive, paving the way for Vidarbha to seal a memorable victory. Notably, all three of Vidarbha's Ranji triumphs have come within the last seven years, underscoring their recent dominance in the competition.

Last season, Vidarbha endured heartbreak, falling to Mumbai in the final and missing out on the title. This time, however, they staged a remarkable turnaround, showcasing resilience and skill to claim the crown. Their success wasn't limited to the Ranji Trophy either – the 2024-25 season also saw them reach the Vijay Hazare Trophy final, highlighting their consistency across formats.

Reflecting on the win in an interview with Hindustan Times, Harsh Dubey pinpointed Sachin Baby's wicket as the game's turning point, noting how well the Kerala captain had been batting. Yet, he emphasized Vidarbha's confidence, adding that even if Kerala had taken a lead, his team was ready to rise to the occasion and secure the victory.

"Definitely, it was the biggest turning point. He scored 98. He did not take any chances and was playing measured cricket. Honestly, he showed how to bat on that wicket and score runs. The spinners were getting some purchase off the wicket. But I would like to say that even if we had conceded a first-innings lead, we had faith that we could win by dismissing them in the fourth innings. We conceded a lead this season, but we managed to stage a comeback," said Dubey.

Following Vidarbha's Ranji Trophy triumph, captain Akshay Wadkar revealed that their preparations had begun as early as last year's monsoon. Determined to overcome the disappointment of the previous season, the team set their sights on a fresh start and a path to redemption.

"Once our season ends, within two months, we start being involved in small fitness and training camps. The camp runs for 15 days, and we get a small one-week break. We just focus on fitness, and as soon as the weather gets better, we start working on batting and bowling. It is important to put in the hard yards during the off-season, and hence, you get results," said Harsh Dubey.

The all-rounder also noted that every cricketer in the Vidarbha squad has tasted success in age-group tournaments, fostering a deep-rooted winning mentality that now defines the team.

"I think our age-group batch, most of our guys playing in the squad, have the experience of winning two trophies in age-group tournaments. By doing well in those tournaments, you know how to go about the business in bigger tournaments. Everyone who has performed well, Danish Malewar and Yash Rathod, for example, have been putting in the hard yards for a long time," he said.

"We have that winning habit. We have an idea how to go about things and I think this is a big factor in us achieving the success this season," he added.

Learning from Ravichandran Ashwin

Despite his remarkable haul of 69 wickets this season, Dubey insisted that he hadn’t changed his approach. For him, it was simply a matter of staying focused, sticking to his process, and executing it effectively.

"Honestly, I did not do anything different. Whatever I have done this season, I have been doing it for many years. I had the role of being the lead spinner. This year, I got the opportunity to play the full season and made full use of it. I like being given the responsibility. I like it when there is some pressure as it gives me a certain kick. If there is a match against Mumbai, some people would think about the pressure but I think how I can enjoy," he added.

Few are aware that the all-rounder's journey began at the Mylapore Recreational Club (MRC), where he played under the captaincy of former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. While one might assume Ashwin's guidance would center on spin bowling, the veteran instead offered Dubey invaluable insights into improving his batting.

"Honestly, he did not give me many bowling tips. He said, 'You are bowling well, so I don't need to confuse you.' He gave me batting tips. Earlier, I tried to play all the shots. He told me, 'You have all the shots, but it is not necessary that you can play all the shots on all the surfaces.' I have always remembered it," he said.

"I started my career as an opening batter. I do not see myself as a bowler. Whenever I do batting in the off-season, there is always some purpose attached to it. In the off-season, I focus more on batting. When it comes to bowling, I focus more on playing matches. If you want to play for India, I need to perform extra-ordinarily in both the departments, then only I can have some chance."

Despite auditioning for IPL teams like Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians, and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dubey has yet to secure a contract. Still, the young cricketer refuses to view this as a setback.

"IPL is a dream. But I am not overthinking about it that I am not being picked in the IPL. I always think there would be some reason that I'm not being picked in the IPL. I need to improve in all aspects; I want to play the IPL. Whenever I get the opportunity, I just want to do well," he added.

The sacrifices of Dubey Sr.

Harsh's father served in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), a role that required frequent relocations. As a child, Dubey lived in cities like Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Guwahati before the family eventually settled in Nagpur. Reflecting on his journey, the young cricketer credited his family's sacrifices as the foundation of the player he has become today.

"My father has made a lot of sacrifices. He had a lot of transfers, and then he left the job. My career became the limelight. My mother was a teacher; she first used to go to school, and upon returning, she used to take me to the ground. I would like to credit them. They have done a lot of hard work. My father used to do night duty and then in the morning, he used to take me to the ground. But it feels nice to see a smile on their faces," said Harsh.

Dubey rounded off the conversation by revealing that he has been following Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for many years and wants to follow in their footsteps.

"As a spinner, I look up to Ashwin bhaiya. I have learnt by watching him. He always had good tactics. In the England series, I noticed he was bowling differently. He was under-cutting the ball. As an all-rounder, I follow Ravindra Jadeja. I want to follow his footsteps and do the same for my region and hopefully for India, in the future," he concluded.