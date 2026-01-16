Retiring batters out 'great option to use' but it's 'going to spark fair bit of debate': Sophie Devine

Sophie Devine, one of the pioneers of women's cricket, has made quite a start for the Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025-26 season. The 36-year-old is proving to be the MVP for the Ashleigh Gardner-led side in the T20 competition, already amassing 141 runs in three matches. Besides, Devine picked up five wickets, with the highlight being her defence of six runs in the final over against Delhi Capitals, helping Gujarat register a narrow four-run win. Navi Mumbai: Gujarat Giants' Sophie Devine plays a shot during a Women's Premier League (WPL. (PTI)

The dynamics of T20 cricket are changing ever so rapidly – in men's or women's cricket alike. Batters are going hell for leather from ball one, and the role of an anchor is quickly fading from public memory if it hasn’t already. In the WPL 2026 itself, the 190-run mark has been breached seven times in eight matches, with one fixture even seeing the two-time champions, Mumbai Indians, chase down 193 with four wickets in hand.

However, Devine feels that the role of someone buckling down and playing according to the situation would never go out of fashion, as the game will forever be about.

"Well, I think it's certainly up to a player to be able to adjust the situation. I think some players are more adept at certain roles, whether that's the anchor role or the more aggressive one. I think the great thing is that the women's game continues to evolve, and part of that is being able to play in both those roles. It adds a string to your bow being able to do both roles," said the former New Zealand captain, while replying to a Hindustan Times query during a select media interaction.

"I think over here in India, the WPL, I think we've probably seen some pretty clear distinction between the anchor role and the aggressor. I think on these wickets, everyone should be able to, I think, move between the two roles," she added.

Also Read: Harleen Deol breaks silence on being retired out after row erupts: ‘No point in just keeping stressing on this’ The ongoing WPL season has also intensified the debate around retiring batters. The last few days have witnessed two players being dismissed, retired out — debutant Ayushi Soni by Gujarat Giants and Harleen Deol by UP Warriorz. The trend continues to grow across leagues, with someone like Mohammad Rizwan asked to return after struggling for the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League (BBL). Devine backed the growing trend but also understands why some players might never be on board with this phenomenon.

"It's going to spark a fair bit of debate in terms of how people view it. I think, for me, it's just another tool and another strategic option to retire people out. I think at the end of the day, those decisions are always made with the team coming first and what's going to be best for the team to be able to, yeah, I guess, gain momentum. So I think, yeah, some people will love it, some people will hate it. I think it's a great option to be able to use," she said.

"I hope that players who do get retired out can see that, and yeah, see it in a positive light that they want to be able to contribute to the team, and they're doing what's best for the team. So yeah, it's a tricky one because I guess it's never nice. I think we will see more of it. We're obviously starting to see a little bit more in the men's game as well, and I think the women's game will follow suit. That said, if players play at a good strike rate, yeah, I guess you probably don't need to use it as much. So, it is interesting to see how different teams will use it, but I think to have that as an option is something that should only be seen as a positive," she added.

'Domestic players make the WPL' Devine, who retired from ODIs after the 2025 World Cup, added that foreign players might add glamour to the WPL, but it will always be about Indian domestic players and their growth.

"Franchise cricket is so fantastic for the world game, I think. Absolutely. Overseas players love coming here to experience the WPL, its conditions, and the challenges it presents. But the domestic and international players are equally key to it. I think in any franchise, it's the domestic players that can really make the difference. Obviously, overseas players sort of cancel themselves out. But it's the domestic local players that I think can have a really huge impact and can be the difference," said Devine.

Devine no longer has ODIs to worry about after her retirement. She has also given up the T20I captaincy; however, she doesn't believe that leaving the role has freed her up.

"No, I don't think so. I obviously haven't captained New Zealand in a T20I yet since stepping down. So, I don't think that's made any difference. I think probably having retired from one-day cricket and knowing, I guess, where my future lies in the one-day game, that's over. That's probably freed me up a little bit more. And knowing that I'm coming to the end of my career, just wanting to enjoy every opportunity I get, whether that's here in the WPL or other franchise opportunities, or if I get the opportunity to play for New Zealand again," she said.

"So that's probably been more of a, I guess, weight off the shoulders, is knowing that I'm not going to be playing for much longer. So, I just really want to enjoy the occasion that I get the opportunity.”