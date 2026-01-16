Harleen Deol breaks silence on being retired out after row erupts: ‘No point in just keeping stressing on this’

Harleen Deol stepped up with the bat for the Meg Lanning-led UP Warriorz as she played an unbeaten 64-run knock off 39 balls against the Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 on Thursday, helping the franchise register their maiden win of the ongoing season. This knock came just a day after she was retired out in the match against the Delhi Capitals, despite three overs remaining in the innings. Harleen Deol reacts to the burning retire out controversy

The UP Warriorz management, spearheaded by coach Abhishek Nayar, decided to call Harleen back to the dugout when she was batting on 47 off 36 balls and send Chloe Tryon to the middle. However, Harleen did her best to answer with the bat as she came up with a Player of the Match performance.

When she went to collect her award, she was asked about being retired out a day before, and it was then that she gave a proper measured response, saying she understood why the call was taken as a big hitter like Chloe Tryon was waiting in the wings.

She also stated that the call from management made her aware of the areas of her game she needs to work on.

Also Read: WPL: UPW’s Harleen shows her true class in win over MI “Yesterday also I was batting well, but as you saw today, how Chloe can change the scenario. For me, I just took it in that way. Chloe is someone who can hit big, so probably that didn't go our way. That is the only thing which happened,” said Harleen during the post-match presentation.

“It's just normal preparation for me. Nothing different. I was batting well yesterday, also. There's no point in just keeping stressing on that thing. Honestly, yesterday it gave me a lot of confidence, in fact, because the first two games didn't go my way. But then I went on and figured out a few things, I was just trying to overhit, this wicket is not something which you know for me as a batter to just keep overhitting and just more on timing-based things,” she added.

Meg Lanning and Harmanpreet Kaur also chime in After the win, UP Warriorz captain Lanning said that she spoke to Harleen once the game against Delhi Capitals was done. She stated that she was really pleased with how the right-hander understood the rationale given by the team management and came out better in the very next game.

“Oh, look, I had a quick chat with her, and she took yesterday really well. And to come out tonight and play as she did was really great to see. It just shows, you know, what she can do in this format. And yeah, she made it look very easy. So hopefully that gives her a lot of confidence heading into the backend of the tournament,” said Lanning.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur did make a candid admission, saying she was left a little surprised on seeing Harleen being retired out.

“Surprised to see she was retired in the last game, but I think she came up with a very positive mindset, and I hope she'll continue that,” said Harmanpreet.

Despite beating the Mumbai Indians, UP Warriorz remain at the bottom of the points table after four matches. On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians are in second place.